Wednesday 2, part 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The second season of “Wednesday” is among the big seasonal events of Netflix. The Gothic world of the Adams breaks into the snowman Academy: a nightmare, at least for the protagonist. Divided into two volumes, the season debuts on August 6, 2025 with the first four episodes, while for the second block, with the episodes from the fifth to the eighth, it will be necessary to wait (but not too much). Let’s find out when the second half of the season will be made available. Certainly the young Wednesday Addams will have to face supernatural threats and beyond.

When it comes out on Wednesday 2, part 2

Divided into two blocks, the second season of “Wednesday” was released with the first four episodes on August 6, 2025 on Netflix. Volume number two, which includes the episodes from fifth to the eighth, will be released on the platform on Wednesday 3 September 2025, at 9.00 in the morning.

Wednesday 2: the plot

The new season of “Wednesday” overturns the cards on the table and brings the Addams family directly into the Snowman’s gates Academy: a presence that makes the protagonist’s school life particularly chaotic. The first to make his entrance is the little brother Pugsley, who still struggles to find his place, especially living in the shade of such a charismatic and dominant sister. Then it will be the turn of Morticia and Gomez, who make their appearance frequently to snow, reopening ancient emotional and family wounds. But the matriarchal dynasty of the Addams family does not stop there: in the second season Hester Frump also enters the scene, the grandmother on Wednesday, an eccentric, imposing and surprisingly welcome presence on the same Wednesday. The authors of the series – TIM Burton included – promised even more dark and Gothic settings, with sets that recall medieval castles, crypts and witchcraft workshops.

Wednesday 2, the official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cecovfmfulcundefined