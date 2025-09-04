Wednesday 2, the explanation of all the pieces of the dispersive and intricate season final

On Wednesday 3 September the 4 episodes of the second and final part of Wednesday 2, second season of the TV series created by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega in the role of Wednesday-Vercondì, the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams, were released on Netflix.

In this final part of the season, the various narrative arches and the multiple mysteries that had started in the first part have generally closed themselves more than satisfactory. But with all that happened, it is easy to have lost some detail or some particular evolution of a character. And then, also to future memory in view of the probable season 3, here is summarized and explained the destinies of the main characters in the final of Wednesday 2; And, after all, our brief judgment on this temporary epilogue.

The return of the Dean Weems

For us who have been a fan Dj Gwendoline Christie since his Game of Thrones Brienne, the violent death of the Dean Weems in the final of the first season had been a blow to the heart.

But in the second part of Wednesday 2, dear Larissa returned from the afterlife to act as a guideline on Wednesday, by virtue of a 13th grade kinship. In addition to her, Weems is also visible to Morticia, and both explains that the loss of Wednesday’s psychic power is due to the bad relationships between mother and daughter. In fact, in the end, when Morticia gives her daughter the diary of her sister, Aunt Ofelia, the guidance spirit declares her task acquitted and leaves, with the hope that her name will be remembered as she deserves to snow.

Who was the aviario who commanded the killer crows?

This question had already found an answer in the final of the first part of this second season, and the answer is Judi Stonehearst, the daughter of Professor Augustus.

Thanks to the crazy torture of the father on the reiets to Willow Hill, Judi had obtained aviaria powers (not the influence). And so he had unleashed the crows against the former Sheriff Galpin and his friend Detective who investigated.

In the second part of the season Isaac-Slurp explains to his sister Françoise and his nephew Tyler that he made Judi out, whom we see at a certain point in the trunk of the car in which Agnes hid.

The role and song of Lady Gaga in Wednesday 2

As we anticipated, the fact that the character of Lady Gaga was called Professor Rotwood and that the Addams had moved to a cottage with the same name could not be a coincidence. In fact, Professor Rotwood lived in that cottage when he was a beloved Nevemore teacher (and a very powerful crow).

Grandma Esther Frump, also a great admirer of her teacher, sends her grandson to Rotwood’s tomb to temporarily get her power. The spirit of the Professor warns on Wednesday that he will not have to detach his hand from the fire during the vision, but Enid arrives and, without knowing anything, he detaches him to bring it back to the room before the inspection, causing the exchange of bodies between the two roommates as a consequence.

If, on the other hand, you are interested in knowing the title of Lady Gaga’s song for Wednesday 2, it is Dead Dance, and below we report the official video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgazbfjoyac

How the exchange of bodies between ENID and Wednesday is resolved, and the end of the nefarious vision for Enid

By the way, the exchange of bodies, which began as a consequence of the interruption of the vision, risks making Wednesday’s vision against his friend, or at least of his body, come true.

But the warning of Rotwood means that the two girls, after having also consulted the secret room of Rotwood Cottage in which Morticia is writing her new pink-black novel, find themselves at her grave and, revealing the mutual most intimate secrets, cancel the curse and return to their respective bodies. From that moment, the vision of Enid’s death ends, replaced by another vision, in which you can see a broken tomb on which we read the surname of the Addams.

The well -deserved tragic end of the principal Dort

Let’s go back to dealing with snow staff to deal with the end of the principal Dort, played by Steve Buscemi. As several fans had suspected, there was Dort behind the Morning Sun scam in which Bianca’s mother had participated.

In the second part of Wednesday 2, it turns out that Dort’s extreme desire to collect donations (from grandmother Esther) did not derive from the love of snow, but from mere personal purposes. Dort, in fact, in the past was Gabrielle’s manager, when she made the siren in a bar where Dort met the bartender, a failed actor named Gideon.

Just the Gideon at the head of the Morning Sun, or at least apparently: in reality it had been Dort who put him there as a figurehead and lend-time of his scams.

After Bianca had closed the sect and took away the mother in order not to be forced to follow its footsteps, Dort had resolved to become a dean of snow, where they evidently have a personal selection problem.

Dort discovers Gabrielle hidden from the snow and forces Bianca to use her siren powers to convince Esther to give all on her heritage to the snowman, or rather to Dort himself, but in the end his plan turns against him.

At the gala, while the donation is made public, AGnes subtracts (by invisible) the anti-Syrene amulet of Dort, and Bianca forces him to tell everyone the truth. When he resumes, the principal tries to take white hostage, but Ajax petrifies him with a glare look and immediately after a heavy chandelier cades and shatters the perfidious Dort in stone. At this point it is unlikely that we will see him again.

Who is Willow Hill’s patient saved from Wednesday

The theories of the most popular fans instead missed the predictions and hypotheses on the mysterious woman locked up at Willow Hill and saved since Wednesday.

It is not a question of Aunt Ofelia, who presumably will play an important role in the third season, at least judging by the end of this second.

Instead is Françoise Night Galpin, the alleged deceased wife of the former Sheriff and Mother of Tyler. To which he transmitted the power from Hyde, which she also uses at the request of a death, her ancient knowledge. But let’s go back later.

The real identity of Slurp: Isaac Night

The identity of the zombie resurrected by Pugsley was also revealed. His name is Isaac Night, Françoise’s brother and Tyler’s uncle. He was the brilliant student of Professor Stonehearst who made the laboratory explode, dying in the accident. After Pugsley’s intervention, the zombie returned progressively human to the dint of eating the brains of his victims. But he still missed a very important piece of himself.

Thing was Isaac Night’s hand

And precisely the right hand, which turns out to be (as required by some spectator) none other than hand, in the original Thing version, Night’s anagram, the surname of Isaac. And how ended up hand in the hands of the addams?

As Isaac died, and how Gomez lost his power

Also this season the past of Gomez and Morticia is decisive for the fate of current problems. In this case we discover that Isaac was a roommate and friend of Gomez, who had the same electric power as Pugsley and Fester as a boy.

He lost him because of Isaac, who to remove Hyde’s power from Françoise (and therefore lengthen his life, given that the Hyde cannot live for a long time without masters) had invented a car, the one then distorted by Stonehearst for his experiments, which needed energy. A lot of energy.

And therefore Isaac cheatted Gomez and tied it to an electric chair to use power until he died. At the last moment, when Gomez had now lost all his charge and was about to die, Morticia intervened, who borrowed his hand in Isaac (from whom he handed his hand) and caused the explosion from which she, Gomez and Françoise were saved, but who killed Isaac, despite his mechanical heart.

Thus, Gomez and Morticia buried Isaac in the hole under the tree he had dug for Gomez, thus satisfying the blackmail of Stonehearst who had threatened to report them for (another) murder if they had revealed the existence of the laboratory in the Iago tower.

As the final battle between Wednesday and Isaac ends

To take revenge on the past, and also to have sufficient energy after the failed attempt with the “heart” torn from the Prof Orloff, whose brain has already eaten, Isaac kidnaps his Pugsley resurrection to do with him what he had not succeeded with Gomez: suck every electricity and any vital power to save a family member.

But this time he does not have to Françoise, who now after a long time without master and without even Willow Hill’s tablets is destined to die. Isaac’s sister leaves her place to her son Tyler, who is forced against her will.

Morticia and Wednesday come to the rescue of Pugsley, but on Wednesday he saves Tyler’s life, freeing him to unleash his fury against his uncle and his mother.

And between the fury of Tyler and the joint efforts of Morticia and Wednesday, in the laboratory another explosion takes place and the end, hoping for definitive, of Isaac.

By the hand, above all, by hand, who after being recovered by his original master rebel and kills him, and then parade from the arm and return to the Addams. In the clash between Hyde Mams Françoise has the worst, which crashes to the ground, dying instantly.

What an end does Tyler, and what Professor Capri has to do with it

The young Hyde instead saves himself and runs away to capture. In the end we see him in front of his parents’ tombs, and next to him there is Professor Capri, or Caprì. The teacher, who according to Agnes from Agnes to Wednesday has disappeared into thin air, is actually recruiting Tyler to bring him to a mysterious community of Hyde that we will surely see again in the third season.

What happened to ENID, wolf alpha and lonely

In addition to having discovered the most intimate secrets of Wednesday, including the vision on his death, fortunately averted, ENID has also discovered that he was an Alfa werewolf.

This discovery, also made with the help of Capri (which is evidently a kind of talent scout), means that ENID can turn into wolf even when there is no full moon, but also condemns it to a life of probable solitude. Above all because, to save Wednesday who had been buried alive by Isaac, Enid voluntarily transforms to the first full moon after his “evolution”. A choice that, as he knows, is almost certainly irreversible.

ENID therefore remains in permanent animal form, and in the final we discover that on Wednesday he has all the intention to find it, wherever he hides.

Our judgment on the end of Wednesday 2

Summary, also for a future review, all the main narrative lines of this season, we close this analysis of the final on Wednesday 2 with our judgment.

Which is all in all positive, both for the ability to give answers, and as it has anticipated new questions, and in general for an undeniable sense of satisfaction that gave us the closure of this intricate story.

If we want to find a defect, in the final of Wednesday 2 we found a little forced the reconstruction of the link in the past between Gomez/Morticia and the night, in particular with Tyler’s mother. A mechanism already seen in the first season, but which in this repetition appeared not very credible. We will see if in the third season there will be something similar with Ophelia.