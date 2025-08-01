Wednesday 2 to what time goes out on Netflix

After the sensational success of the first season, “Wednesday” is learned to return to Netflix with new episodes full of mystery and macabre humor. The series quickly became a global phenomenon and among the most viewed titles ever on the platform, and has brought back the myth of the Addams family through the sharp and cupically ironic gaze of the protagonist, played by the Jenna Ortega revelation, and Tim Burton (one of the authors, producers and directors of the series). The creators promise an even more ambitious, disturbing and compromised second season.

What time comes out on Wednesday 2

The episodes of “Wednesday 2”, part 1, arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 6 August 2025, from 9.00 in the morning.

Wednesday 2: the plot

The new chapter of “Wednesday” starts again with the young Addams again struggling with the life of the snowman Academy, the school for Reietti where it all started. But if we believed that the worst had passed, we were wrong: new enemies, ancient rivalries and unexpected threats await the protagonist, who will have to face a fearsome and adventurous path between family hitches, school secrets and disturbing supernatural presences. After discovering his psychic powers and unmasked the monsters of the first season, on Wednesday he will find himself in the sights of his first stalker and will have to deal with the return of old knowledge, such as Tyler and his terrifying double nature. The tone becomes even darker, while the protagonist enters a new investigation than full of twists and turns to dodge.

In some official statements, the leading actress Jenna Ortega has confirmed that the new narrative arc will be more pushed towards horror, leaving aside any romantic plot to focus on the darkest and most disturbing side of the character. Catherine Zeta-Jones (morticia in the series) also assured that season 2 will be larger and more twisted than you can imagine. They echo the creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton’s supervision: “Wednesday’s world expands, complicated and dares more”, they say. “We had more creative freedom, and this allowed us to make the show even more bold”.

Wednesday 2: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cecovfmfulc