West Nile Virus in Italy, cases with a outbreak in Lazio go up to 32: the updated map map

Exemplary of Culex Pipiens. Credit: Jedesto, CC By –a 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Continues the monitoring by the Higher Institute of Health on cases of infection from West Nile Virus In Italy: compared to the bulletin published last week, in the last 7 days they have been reported 27 new casesLazio and in particular the province of Latina is the most involved area. The total number of cases reported in 2025 is 32. This pathogen is the cause of the Nile fever (West Nile Disease), a viral disease transmitted to man from mosquito puncturein particular from common mosquito (Culex Pipiens), widespread in Italy in this period due to climate change and migratory flows of birds. In most cases, the infection (which is not transmitted from person to person) is asymptomatic or manifests itself with light symptoms Like fever, headache, nausea and muscle pain. Only in rare cases (about 1%), and mainly in fragile subjects, can it have serious neurological consequences and prove to be lethal. According to reports from the Ansa agency, the Superior Health Institute confirms a Epidemiological trend in line With that of last year, when 28 confirmed cases were counted at the end of July 2024.

In the period from 17 to 23 July 2025 have been reported 27 new cases in the man of West Nile Virus. Since the beginning of the monitoring, the total of cases confirmed in humans has risen to 32. Of these, 23 cases with neuro-invasive shapefound in Piedmont (2), Veneto (2), Emilia-Romagna (1), Lazio (15) e Campania (3). In the face of news that spoke of 8 new cases in Campania, the official data of the bulletin attest to a different situation, confirming 3 cases confirmed of neuro-invasive disease in the region, all located in the province of Caserta. In this area they have been positioned trap for the monitoring of mosquitoes as a precaution.

The cases of fever instead were 6, 2 of which in Veneto and 4 in Lazio. Monitoring on blood donors and organs, regulated by National Arbovirosi (PNA) 2020-2025 plan To prevent the risk of contagion, it has made it possible to identify 1 Asymptomatic case in Veneto. The deaths in 2025 are 2, one in Fondi in the province of Latina in Lazio and one in Piedmont in March. Almost all the new cases (20 out of 23) in neuro-invasive form were recorded in people of the age of greater than 65 years.

The weekly bulletin provided the updated map of the contagions in which the regions involved are highlighted:

Map of the detection of cases of West Nile Virus in Italy at 23 July 2025 in vectors or animals (in yellow), in animals or humans (in red) and only in humans (in orange). Credit: ISS bulletin



There veterinary surveillance confirmed the circulation of WNV in animals:

Equid : 2 outbreaks have been confirmed in Puglia and Lazio

: 2 outbreaks have been confirmed in Puglia and Lazio Bars target : The positivity in 7 permanent birds (3 cornacles and 4 gaces) in Sardinia and Emilia-Romagna has been confirmed.

: The positivity in 7 permanent birds (3 cornacles and 4 gaces) in Sardinia and Emilia-Romagna has been confirmed. Wild birds : The presence of the virus was confirmed in 2 gheppi, one in Abruzzo and one in Campania.

: The presence of the virus was confirmed in 2 gheppi, one in Abruzzo and one in Campania. Mosquitoise: The virus was found in 15 pools of mosquitoes captured in Sardinia, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Piedmont.

In total, the circulation of the West Nile virus was demonstrated in 24 provinces of 10 regions. The ISS recommends using mosquito nets, repellent spray, Empty the stagnant water in the pots and in Sanderei for animals, Keep the pools clean and wear long trousers in the areas where there is the possibility of contagion.