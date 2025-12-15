What are the 5 smallest independent states in the world? Test yourself with the Geopop quiz

To be considered independent, one State must meet several requirements, including a territory – although tiny – on which to exercise one’s own sovereignty. But could you indicate which ones are the 5 smallest independent states in the world?

Get ready to put yours to the test knowledge of geography and to find out where these micro-nations are hiding. We go from theocracies enclosed in the heart of a European capital, up to remote islands in the Pacific Ocean. Despite their very small size – we are talking about territories ranging from less than half a square kilometer to just over sixty – these political entities manage complex forms of government and maintain their own independence and sovereignty.

Little help: two of these nations are very close to us…

ATTENTION! From this moment on the solutions to the quiz will be visible.

5th place: San Marino (61 km2)

In last place in this ranking is San Marino, with its 61 km2 and a total of approximately 33,330 inhabitants. As we all know, San Marino is an Italian enclavelocated on the slopes of Monte Titano between Emilia-Romagna and Marche. The history of the Republic of San Marino originates at the beginning of the 4th century AD when, according to tradition, a group of Christians settled there to escape persecution. Over the centuries, San Marino managed to remain independent despite the interference of the bishops and nearby noble families (such as the Medici in Florence), partly thanks to his physical isolation. In 1861, the year of the Unification of Italy, San Marino was recognized as an independent state: today it is a member of the United Nations and the Council of Europe and has as Captains Regent Matteo Rossi And Lorenzo Bugli.

A map of San Marino. Credit: Encyclopedia Britannica.



4th place: Tuvalu (26 km2)

Tuvalu (also known as the Ellice Islands) is one Polynesian island state located in the Pacific Ocean, about halfway between Hawaii and Australia. It is composed of 9 small islandsfor a total area of ​​26 km2: with its 10,000 inhabitants, it is the second least populous state in the world. In 1892 Tuvalu became a British protectorateonly to be transformed into a real colony of the British Empire. In 1978 it became independent: even today, however, it is a constitutional monarchy Commonwealth: means that the British monarch, King Charles IIIis the Head of State.

A map of Tuvalu. Credit: Encyclopedia Britannica.



3rd place: Nauru (21 km2)

There Republic of Nauru it is an island state in Oceania, made up of a single island of just 21 km² and inhabited by approximately 12,300 people. It is an island of Micronesialocated about 40 km south of the equator. Nauru was below German administration until the 19th century, before being occupied by Australian forces during the First World War. Following the conflict, it came under the mandate of the League of Nations, with Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand as the responsible authorities.

After World War II, Nauru became a United Nations Trust Territory, still under the administration of Australia. In the 1968 it officially became an independent state: today it is considered the smallest republic in the worldgiven that the two previous states are monarchies. Since 2023 its President is David Adeang.

The yellow rectangle indicates the island of Nauru. Credit: Encyclopedia Britannica.



2nd place: Principality of Monaco (2.08 km2)

In second place in our ranking is the Principality of Monacowith its 2.08 km2 of total surface area. This tiny state is located in French Rivieranear the French city of Nice, and despite its small size it has a population of approximately 38,367 inhabitants, also thanks to favorable tax policies. The principality is a constitutional monarchy governed by Grimaldi family since 1297with Prince Albert II as the current head of state (in office since 2005).

A map of the principality of Monaco. Credit: Encyclopedia Britannica.



1st place: Vatican City (0.44 km2)

With its 0.44 km2 of surface, Vatican City is the smallest state in the world! Located in the heart of Rome, the Vatican State has a total of 882 inhabitants. As we all know, its Head of State is Pope Leo XIV.

Its form of government is that of an absolute monarchy and can also be considered a theocracy, given that power is held by a religious authority. The foundation of Vatican City dates back to 1929the year in which the Lateran Pacts were signed between the Church and the Italian government led by Benito Mussolini.