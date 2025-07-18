What are the black sticker days: the traffic statistics 2025 summer holidays

The days from Black sticker provided for theSummer 2025 In Italy there are only 2: Saturday 2 and Saturday 9 Augustin conjunction with the summer exodus towards the main summer holiday resorts. The departures for the summer holidays, in fact, will focus precisely in those two days. The rest of the summer weekends still falls within the calendar of more critical days To travel on the highway, but without the risk of the black sticker.

So let’s see what are the worst moments to travel this summer and when it is recommended to do it.

What does the black sticker mean for road traffic on the highway

Italian tourism follows cyclic rhythms, also linked to the closing periods of companies and schools. In particular, i weekend of July and August These are a time when millions of Italians travel: holidays, trips, weekend out of town. To better manage flows on its network of infrastructure, Autostrade per l’Italia has made official a system of colored stamps (green, orange, red and black) that report the degree of critical issues on summer days, divided into three time slots:

Morning 7.00-13.00

7.00-13.00 Afternoon 13.00-19.00

13.00-19.00 Evening 19.00-21.00

Specifically, the color of the stamp is determined between forecast algorithms based both on historical and real-time data from monitoring systems (cameras, flow detectors, connected vehicles, apps) and has this meaning:

sticker green: traffic region

traffic sticker orange: traffic intense

traffic sticker red: traffic critic

traffic sticker Black: maximum concentration of traffic

The Black sticker It therefore represents the Maximum alert: massive traffic, extensive files, in many cases slowdowns up to mileage queues. In fact, it represents a system for anticipation of the traffic used to report the days most at risk of slowdowns and even kilometers on specific motorway sections.

Know in advance the potentially more at risk days allows not only to those who have to travel to be able to plan on which times and days to move, but also to the managers of the motorways to field different countermeasures such as the block of heavy vehicles, The removal or suspension of construction sites During the weekend, the staff enhancement (Traffic Police, Anas, Fire Brigade, Red Cross) and dynamic configurations of the toll booths especially to the most impact motorway barriers, such as that of the Brenner.

The traffic of summer 2025: the black sticker days to avoid to leave on vacation

Autostrade per l’Italia has provided that every weekend Between mid -July and early September 2025 will be from red stamp. However, the first two weekends of August, 1–3 August And 8–10 Augusthowever, will be The most critical of the entire season, with Black sticker. In fact, in these days the most massive departures will concentrate for those who celebrate mid -August on vacation. Specifically, the two worse moments To go on the road they will be the morning of Saturday 2 August and both the morning and the afternoon of Saturday 9 Augustin which a saturation of the motorway network is expected especially towards the coastal locations and the main summer holiday destinations.

Days of black sticker in the summer of 2025. Source: Autostrade per l’Italia



In addition to the two days of black sticker, the days with critical traffic, that is, from a red sticker, will still be several. THE worst days To travel towards tourist resorts will be:

Friday 18 July (between 13 and 19)

Saturday 19 July (between 7 and 13)

Friday 25 July (between 13 and 19)

Saturday 26 July (between 7 and 19)

Friday 1 August (between 7 and 19)

Saturday 2 August (between 7 and 13 from black sticker, and between 13 and 19 from red sticker)

Sunday 3 August (between 7 and 13)

Thursday 7 August (between 13 and 19)

Friday 8 August (between 7 and 9pm)

Saturday 9 August (between 7 and 19 from black sticker, and between 7pm and 9pm from the red sticker)

Sunday 10 August (between 7 and 13)

Saturday 16 August (between 7 and 13)

Saturday 23 August (between 7 and 13)

Saturday 30 August (between 7 and 13)

While The most critical moments for the return towards the big cities will be:

Sunday 27 July (between 13 and 19)

Sunday 3 August (between 16 and 19)

Monday 4 August (between 7 and 13)

Saturday 9 August (between 7 and 19)

Sunday 10 August (between 7 and 13)

Saturday 16 August (between 7 and 19)

Sunday 17 August (between 7 and 19)

Monday 18 August (between 7 and 19)

Saturday 23 August (between 7 and 19)

Sunday 24 August (between 7 and 19)

Monday 25 August (between 7 and 13)

Saturday 30 August (between 7 and 19)

Sunday 31 August (between 7 and 19)

Monday 1 September (between 7 and 13)

Sunday 7 September (between 13 and 19)

The data provided by Autobrennero (A22) they then scheduled between July and August 2025 five days with one double criticalityor with very intense traffic expected in both senses (north to Austria and South to Modena):

Sunday 13 July

Saturday 26 July

Wednesday 6 August

Saturday 16 August

Saturday 23 August

The rest of the summer weekends still falls within the calendar of the most critical days to travel on this motorway section.

The best days and times to move to the highway in August

Despite the different days from a red and black sticker, moving in August without running into mileage queues is still possible. Move during the weekavoiding weekends, helps to reduce the probability of being blocked in traffic. In particular, there are in fact some windows (such as i Tuesday 5, 12, 13 August and the period 18–21 and 25–28 August) where traffic is defined regular, that is, with green sticker. The color of the stamps can be verified both on the Autostrade per l’Italia website and on apps such as viability Italy, CCISS, green wave and Isoradio. In addition, traffic is significantly reduced at night or in the early hours of the morning. Choosing to travel between 9pm and 7 also allows you to benefit from fresher temperatures.