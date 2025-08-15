What can we really do to stop Netanyahu





For a few months, and gradually always with greater insistence, that one wonders how it is possible to stop the Israeli premier Netanyahu and his action now without political outlets in Gaza. After the horrible anti -Jewish pogrom of October 7, the whole “civil” world sided with Israel’s side. If that day a planetary survey on sympathies had been organized that the Jewish people enjoyed, the result would have rightly touched one hundred percent. Then slowly the situation changed, and if the same survey was done now the proportions would probably be (and equally understandably) reversed.

By now with the government of Tel Aviv there is a part of the Israeli public opinion, the one attributable to the religious and orthodox right wing, and perhaps some of the most strenuous supporters of Donald Trump in America. For the rest, both in Europe and in the rest of the world, few (even among those who traditionally do not fear being considered among the “friends of Israel” as the writer) are now willing to declare undisputed faith towards the choices that Netanyahu has implemented.

They are just these who now ask themselves how it is possible, if it is really possible, to stop the massacre of the GazaWi who is horrible from a humanitarian point of view and without outlet from the political one (and the famous phrase pronounced by Tayllerand comes to mind about the execution of the Duke of Enghien: “It was worse than a crime, it was a mistake”).

How to stop the Israeli Premier

It is a question, how to stop the Israeli premier, to whom unfortunately it is not easy to give a certain answer. The weapon of fear of international isolation seems to be sprouted. Against Netanyahu the Pope (both the old and the new), the UN, the European Union, practically all the great western nations, all the Arab States, moderate and not, expressed themselves in order. In favor of Tel Aviv only the American administration remained. It would be said that in its history Israel had never been so isolated, a particularly feared condition (so far) by a smaller nation in Tuscany, surrounded by more or less enemies. Netanyahu has shown that he had no consideration for the risks of this condition, he lowered (and lowered) his head and went on.

The difficulty of causing a turnaround is also noted that the stronger appeals are also being empowered in the State of Israel themselves. Some former first ministers, generally very listened to, such as Ehud Barak or Ehud Olmert have criticized Netanyahu hard, explaining that the choice to occupy Gaza does not have political outlets and is a diplomatic disaster (more or less what all independent observers affirm) as well as the voice of internal opposition has been raised. But they too have not had an effect for now. It seems that the Israeli premier does not listen to anything and nobody.

Lost game, then? Never say never, also because Gaza’s occupation will certainly not lead to anything and rather will further aggravate a crisis that will not end shortly. The only hope is therefore that the pressure of western public opinions, even internal to the USA, grows to the point of causing concrete moves against Tel Aviv. The words so far have been ignored, but if the words accompanied the facts perhaps the situation would change. For example, if many followed the example traced by Germany, with the Mertz (initially shy) chancellor who announced a stop to the supply of weapons to the Jewish state. Move that has not been imitated by now by anyone, but that if put in place by others too it could certainly not go unnoticed also by the “bad” Netanyahu.

In anticipation of a long war, Tel Aviv’s arsenals already empty for a conflict that has been going on for almost two years would be in a situation of great fragility, and then the war supply would return to the foreground. Oppositions also in Italy asked the Premier to implement this measure but for now Meloni has niche; If the invasion of Gaza were to extend, it is possible that the Italian premier is no longer able to turn to the other side. And like Italy also France and Great Britain decided to recognize the state of Palestine but shy on the agreements on armaments.

Not to mention that in the face of strong international pressure, even American public opinion could lead Trump to lighten support for Tel Aviv. And without America, then Netanyahu should really change his way.