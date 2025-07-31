What changes now that the EU will collect the biometric data of travelers outside the Schengen area

From the 12 October 2025all non -European travelers who want to enter the countries of theSchengen area they will have to provide their own biometric datalike fingerprints and face images. The European Commission has in fact confirmed the entry into force of the system Entry/exit (EES) For all Over European citizens that the boundaries of one of the 29 countries of the Schengen space will cross (i.e. all Member States of theEuropean Union with the exception of Cyprus and Ireland, together with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway And Swiss).

Specifically, the obligation to provide its biometric data will enter into force for the short -lived staysthat is, for those who remain in European territory up to a maximum of 90 days in a total period of 180.

But why did the Union decided to introduce this novelty? The objectives are manifold: on the one hand, the measures will allow streamlined the controls at the border (given that the biometric data will be stored and will gradually replace the passport control system); on the other, the safety procedures Against irregular immigration and more easily identify those who use false identity documents.

How the new biometric control system works

Based on the new Entry/Exit System (EES)every time a non -European citizen crosses the borders of the Schengen area he will have to provide both his own personal data (full name, date of birth etc.) that their biometric data such as fingerprints and facial images, which will be collected through appropriate scanner and of recognition cameras.

At that point, the information will flow into a centralized European archivewithin which a complete digital document will be created with the name of the traveler, passport number, place and date of entry and exit and the respective biometric data. At this database they will be able to access both the border authority of the various countries of the Schengen area, which European agencies to combat crime such as theEuropean.

As also reported in the ES guidelines, non -European travelers will be obliged To provide their data: in case of refusal, their request for entry will be refused.

The launch of the IT system had already been proposed in the EU several years ago, and then postponed several times: the change will still be gradual and the Schengen countries will be granted a six -month period to make the new checks completely operational.

Doubts about the privacy of non -European travelers

The introduction of these new checks for those who enter the Schengen space immediately raised doubts about the legitimacy and to the protection of the privacy of travelers.

First of all, An alternative is not provided Extra-phasengen who, as already mentioned, will also be obliged to provide their biometric data, under penalty of the prohibition of entry into the area. This information, among other things, will be preserved in a database from 3 up to 5 years: the EU has however specified that personal data will not be transferred to third parties (be they public or private bodies) and that the centralized archive has been developed in full compliance with the principles of privacy protection.

However, several experts highlighted how within theAI Actsthe European regulation dedicated to artificial intelligence (entered into force last February), the biometric identification systems in real time were classified as a risk for fundamental rights of citizens. However, it must be specified that the same regulation introduces different exceptions for National security reasons: In this case, biometric recognition is justified for public safety issues, to locate people suspected of having committed crimes or to identify victims.