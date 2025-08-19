What changes with the anti-Spoofing filter that blocks the harassing calls of the call center from August 19th

From today August 19, 2025 new rules enter into force anti-supofing who aim to reduce one of the most annoying phenomena: the harassing aggressive telemarketing with false Italian numbers. THE’AGCOM (Authority for guarantees in communications) In fact, it introduces the so -called Anti-Spoofing filtera system designed to block calls that, although arriving from abroad, show a number with Italian prefix, deceiving the user. In practice, to explain it in pennies, if you receive a phone call from abroad, this will have to report the real prefix of the country of origin, such as +33 for France, +44 for the United Kingdom, and so on. If the call is to come from a foreign server but it will indicate the prefix +39 (of Italy), it will be automatically blocked. Starting from 19 November, the blockage will also be extended to the numbers that simulate that they are Italian cell phones. This is a complex measure, because operators will have to check whether the number really belongs to a user in roaming and, only in the positive case, allow the call to the user.

AGCOM anti-Spoofing filter against call center calls: what is it for

This intervention was decided after years of not completely successful attempts, such as that of the public register of oppositions, which has not been able to completely stop unwanted calls. The new filter, on the other hand, affects the spoofing technique at the root, or the falsification of the caller’s number to make him seem legitimate. This practice is widely used not only by the call centers that adopt aggressive commercial practices, but also by the scammers who pretend to be banks or institutions to obtain sensitive data, such as credit card numbers or access credentials to current accounts. This threat, which above all affects the most vulnerable people, such as those who have a certain age, should be mitigated by the new measures designed by the Agcom.

The project started to March 2024after a public consultation that involved telephone operators, consumer associations and call center companies. A review of the Electronic communications codeto give operators the time to implement the necessary technologies. However, not everyone is convinced that these measures will be decisive. THE’National Consumer Union defined the filter “Just a palliative», Claiming that irregular call centers will however find ways to circumvent it, exploiting regulatory differences between the various countries. The CodaconsInstead, it speaks of a step in the right direction, but underlines that unwanted commercial calls will not completely disappear, despite the 32 million members of the opposition register and the measures adopted in recent years.

The basic problem, in fact, is that Spoofing is difficult to contrast definitively: A foreign server and masking software is sufficient to make an apparently Italian number appear on the display. With the new regulation, however, the operators will be obliged to intervene Before that the call arrives to your phone.

From November 19th it also stops to wild telemarketing from mobile numbers

In the coming months, the AGCOM anti-Spoofing filter will also be used to act on mobile telephony. From the November 19thin fact, the operators will also have to check the calls that seem to come from Italian mobile numbers, verifying that these exist and possibly if the caller is really abroad through the international roaming information. If the control fails, the call (at least in theory) should be blocked.