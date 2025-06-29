What does it mean to be “physically active” and why do so many Italians are not but do they think so?

To be physically active It means carrying out physical activity regularly, and is important for improving health and lifestyle. In Italy, about the 48% of adults it can be considered physically active according to the standards of theWorld Health Organization. The perception of the level of physical activity practiced However, it corresponds to the one actually carried out: among the sedentaries, 1 in 4 person thinks of doing enough exercise even if it is not so. But where does this misunderstanding come from? And what does it really mean being “active”?

Does being physically active mean doing sports? Not exactly

When it comes to Health and well -beingone of the most important indicators is the level of physical activity. Be careful, however: being physically active does not mean going to the gym or training every day. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines physical activity as:

any body movement produced by the skeletal muscles that requires an energy expenditure

Therefore, there is not only talk of sports, but also of walks, manual jobs, dancing and cleaning the house. But how much activity does it really need?

According to the WHO guidelinesto stay healthy an adult (including over 65) should do At least 150 minutes a week of moderate activityor 75 minutes of intense activityor equivalent combinations between the two (for example 100 moderate minutes and 25 intense).

What is the difference between “moderate” and “intense” physical activity?

For intense physical activity We mean what quantity, duration and intensity makes the breath and heart beat greatly increase, often making us sweat a lot. Examples? Running, fast pedaling, making aerobic gymnastics or competitive sport.

THE’moderate physical activity Instead, it only increases lightly beat and breath. They are part of this category: walking at a sustained pace, cycling with quiet gait, doing sweet gymnastics, dancing, gardening and carry out jobs in the house such as washing windows or floors.

The three levels of physical activity according to Istat

Istat, following the indications of the WHO, divides the Italian population between 18 and 69 years old In three categories, based on the physical activity carried out (both in their free time and at work) in the 30 days preceding the interview:

Physically active : who in his free time make at least 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity, or 75 of intense activities, or equivalent combinations. There are also those who do a physically demanding and continuous work in this category, such as bricklayers, farmers, laborers.

: who in his free time make at least 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity, or 75 of intense activities, or equivalent combinations. There are also those who do a physically demanding and continuous work in this category, such as bricklayers, farmers, laborers. Partially active: Those who in their free time does physical activity, but not regularly or without reaching levels recommended by WHO. This group also includes people who carry out regular and moderately demanding works, such as waiters, assembly line workers, cleaning.

Those who in their free time does physical activity, but not regularly or without reaching levels recommended by WHO. This group also includes people who carry out regular and moderately demanding works, such as waiters, assembly line workers, cleaning. Sedentaries: Those who do not do physical activity in your free time and have a sedentary or physically discontinuous work. For example, those who work at the desk, driving, or carry out occasional manual manuals, such as house painters or warehouse workers.

How many Italians are really physically active

Istat data relating to the two-year period 2022-2023 tell us that only 48% of Italian adults are physically active24% is partially active and the remaining 28% is sedentary. By adding the last two categories, we discover that More than half of the Italian adult population does not reach the minimum levels of physical activity recommended by WHO. Still, many think they do it: 1 adults out of 3 among the partially active and almost 1 in 4 among the sedentaries believes they carry out a sufficient activity to remain healthy. What is this illusion from?

Because the data are declared: the people they tell how much they move, but often Superstimano. Fault of the so -called effect of “Social desability”: unconsciously, we tend to present ourselves in a better light, especially if we talk about health and lifestyles. In a world where the apps that count the steps and social media show Reel with workout for a few minutes, it is easy to feel active. But It is not enough to move a little: the guidelines say that there is no need to be athletes, but adequate constancy and intensity are needed.

Practice physical activity reduces the mortality of 20-35% And it helps to prevent numerous pathologies: cardiovascular, metabolic, neoplastic. Improve pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, arthrosis and even depression and loneliness. And being aware of one’s level of activity is already an act of prevention. The distinction between moderate and intense activity, or between continuous or occasional physical work, is more than a statistical classification: it is a compass to correctly interpret the data and to evaluate your lifestyle.