What does “Rage Bait” ​​mean, the word of the year 2025 according to the Oxford dictionary

If in mid-November the Cambridge Dictionary had chosen “parasocial” as word of the year 2025the Oxford English Dictionary relaunches and chooses “rage bait” (“anger bait”), the use of which has tripled in the last twelve months. Taking the exact definition of the well-known British dictionary, the term is used for online content that is created specifically to cause anger or indignation through elements provocative or offensivewith the aim of increasing engagement and traffic to your social profile (this also applies to a Youtube channel or a web page). If this word creates havoc and confusion online, according to the press office of the University of Oxford, in reality it is an important phenomenon because it is capable of “shaping debates about politics, identity and disinformation“.

The president of Oxford Languages Casper Grathwohl stated:

The fact that the term “rage bait” exists and has seen such a drastic surge in its usage means that we are increasingly aware of the manipulative tactics we can be engaging in online. Before, the Internet focused on grabbing our attention by sparking curiosity in exchange for clicks, but now we have seen a drastic change, causing it to hijack and influence our emotions and how we react. It seems like the natural evolution of an ongoing debate about what it means to be human in a world dominated by technology and the extremes of online culture.

The term does not differ much from the better known “clickbait“, which is used for the titles of articles designed specifically to entice readers to open them, pointing to their belly.

The word of the year was chosen by the University based on a online voting on its website, and prevailing over “aura farming” (literally “accumulate aura”), an expression that describes doing things in such a way as to appear cool without much effort, and “biohack“, a verb that indicates efforts to improve one’s body or biological functions through techniques, habits or technological tools.

Last year, however, the Oxford Dictionary chose as word of the year “brain rot” (literally the “brain rot” we feel when the brain is overloaded with “empty” content that provides no authentic stimulation), and was actually one of the most cited words of 2024 and even 2025.