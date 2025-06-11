What happened to Siri? The Apple vowel assistant is the great absent at the WWDC25

Siri on multiple devices. Credit: Apple.



The WWDC 2025the annual conference dedicated to the developers of Apple operating systems, in which various innovations have been announced related to artificial intelligence, in addition to New “Liquid Glass” interface which from next autumn will uniform all the operating systems of the Cupertino giant, but The great absent was Siri: of the apple vowel no trace. After the enthusiasm aroused last year by the announcement of a deeply renewed and smarter version of Siri, this was expected to be the edition in which Apple would show the world the fruits of that work. And instead, none of this has arrived.

Craig Federighisenior vice -president of the software, did only one Brief mention of Siri During the Keynote, saying that Apple “is continuing to work to offer the features that will allow Siri to become more and more personalized», Adding that”This work needs more time to reach Apple’s quality standards»And specifying that the company will be ready for«share more information next year». An affirmation that, translated into concrete terms, means that We will not see the phantom “Nuovo Siri” before 2026. After the presentation, The Apple stock lost more than 2.5% in a few minutesburning about 75 billion dollars in capitalization. Evidently investors expected something more concrete, especially after months of expectations. But let’s try to understand better Because Siri has not yet done the promised leap and what there could be behind this silence.

The disregarded promise of a “New Siri”

Apple had already presented to WWDC 2024 The ambitious project to make Siri more personalized thanks to generative artificial intelligence. The goal was to transform the assistant into an instrument capable of understanding Really The personal context of the user – reports, communications chronology, daily habits, preferences in the apps, etc. – in order to offer a proactive and personalized experience. The idea was that Siri should become not only more capable of responding to commands, but also to perform actions inside and between the apps independently and usefully.

Too bad that the first versions of this new Siri have not passed the Interior tests carried out by Apple. According to sources reported by Bloombergthe updated assistant it only worked only twice out of threean insufficient percentage to respect the high quality standards of Apple. The company therefore decided to postpone its launch, officially communicating it last March. In parallel, there was an important change in the leadership of the project: John Giannandreaformer head of the Apple strategy, has been replaced by Mike Rockwella figure known for his work on vision pro visa. This rotation was interpreted as a Attempt to correct the route and accelerate the development of the “New Siri” to recover the lost ground.

Meanwhile, Apple has tried to fill the gap with competition through a collaboration with Openai. In practice, when Siri is not able to answer a question, he will be able to delegate the task to Chatgpt. Also the app Image Playground for the generation of images, updated in iOS 26rests on the Openii engine. In short, Cupertino has decided to integrate external technologies to earn time, waiting for completely developed solutions “at home”.

Relying on external companies to “recover the lost land” so far on Siri and Apple Intelligence, however, raises some questions. Apple has always focused on aOn-device architectureor executed directly on the devices, in order to guarantee greater privacy and safety. Building artificial intelligence models powerful enough to turn locally, without depending on the cloud, is a very complex technical challenge. And it is precisely this philosophy that, according to some analysts, would be slowing down the company compared to competitors. Google and Microsoft, for example, can count on Cloud infrastructures already rodaes and ready to support enormous calculation loads, while Apple still seems committed to building the “foundations” of its AI ecosystem.

The Apple news presented at WWDC 2025

During the Keynote, the company presented new functions to such as the live translationimprovements in the Automatic generation of visual content And a more intelligent spotlight search, as well as many other news. All these innovations have not been able to compensate for the absence of the new Siri, whose development still appears on the high seas. The picture that emerges, however, is that of a Apple aware of one’s delay but determined to recover groundeven at the cost of changing the course and allaccus with external players. If or not, we will see it, however, not before next year. Word of Craig Federighi.