What happens when you come ejected by a military plane: how it works and why it is so dangerous

We all saw her at least once: the driver’s scene that pulls a handle and is shot out of the plane hunting in full flight. In reality, the pilots are equipped with Ejectible seatsof the devices, mainly used in military planes, which allow the pilot to quickly abandon the aircraft in the event of an emergency. But what really happens at that moment? How violent is it? How risky is it? And above all: what’s behind that gesture?

Why eject yourself?

Simple: because the alternative is crash by plane. Ejection is the last resource, plan B when everything else went to roll. But be careful: we are not talking about any seat. The ejectable seat is a real high -tech rescue system.

One of the most used models in the world is theAces IIproduced by Collins Aerospace and mounted on jets like theF-16. Another famous producer is the British Martin-Bakerwhose seats are used by many air forces, including the Italian one. Everyone is designed to work in “zero-zero” conditions, that is to zero altitude and zero speeds. So yes, a pilot could also be ejected to a plane stopped on the track.

The early stages of the injection: how it works

It all starts with a gesture: the pilot grabs the ejection handle. From that moment, the sequence is irreversible. The belts They tend automatically: the shoulders are pulled against the back and the legs blocked. This serves to prevent uncontrolled movements during expulsion, which at those speeds could cause serious injuries to the limbs.

Before going out, the pilot must overcome the Plexiglass roof. There are two main methods:

Jettisoning : small explosives make the entire roof off.

: small explosives make the entire roof off. Through-Canopy Penetration: one Detonating Cord Miniatures (MDC) O explosive micro-carica crushes plexiglass along a default line, often visible as a zigrine on the surface. If the MDC is not present, the seat can physically break the roof thanks to special metal tips called Canopy Breakers. All this happens in about 0.2 seconds.

What happens at the time of expulsion from hunting

Under the seat there is a two -stage system:

A charge of gas Shoot the seat long vertical guides, quickly removing it from the passenger compartment. A solid propellant rocket It activates immediately afterwards, providing the main push.

Acceleration can reach 14 gwith even higher tips in certain conditions. It means that, for a fraction of second, the pilot’s body weighs almost a ton and a half. The blood is pushed violently towards the feet – risking causing a “blackout” – and the spine is compressing with such a force that vertebral fractures are among the most common lesions.

The final stabilization phases

Once out, the pilot faces the so -called Windblast: a violent impact with the air, which at 1,000 km/h has the consistency of a dense and violent fluid. If the body is not perfectly aligned, the risk of fractures or trauma is high. To prevent the seat from starting to rotate in an uncontrolled way, a small braking and stabilization parachute immediately opens, called Drogue Chute. It serves to slow down the seat and put it in the correct position for the release of the pilot.

An on -board computer evaluates in real time altitude and speed. If the ejection takes place at high altitude, delays the opening of the main parachute, to go faster in an area with more oxygen and less cold, to avoid hypoxia or freezing. When the altitude and speed allow it – often under 3,000 meters – other small explosive charges release the pilot from the seat. A moment after, the parachute opens. At the same time the survival kitconnected to the pilot, happy: radio, water, food and in some cases also a raft.

Ejection is not just a spectacular act from action films. Is one extreme maneuverdesigned for those moments when every second can make the difference between life and death. A gesture that tests the limits of the human body, but also the skills of technology. Yes, it leaves deep signs – on body and mind. Fractures, trauma, difficult memories. But it remains one of the most extraordinary inventions ever conceived: a rescue system that, despite everything, works. And when it works, it means that a pilot had a second possibility.