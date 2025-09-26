What is autopen and how the “robot” that use US presidents uses to sign documents

Example of autopen machine. Credit: Signascript.



THE’Autopenone machine to automatically sign documents Also used by the US presidents, it is an object returned to the limelight in recent months because of some American political vicissitudes. There is a lot of talk about it especially in these days, given that the current President of the United States, Donald Trumpin presenting the new gallery that hosts the portraits of the various “Potus”, instead of the portrait of its predecessor Joe Bidenplaced the photograph of one of these machines, indicating under the name and dates of mandate. A deliberately symbolic gesture, which recalls the accusations launched by the Republicans according to which Biden would have abused the Autopen to sign not only routine correspondence, but also delicate acts, such as the presidential graces, all to mask his cognitive decline.

When the autopen was born and how it works

Let’s take a step back and retrace the historical origins of the autopen. The idea of ​​automatically replicating writing is not a recent invention. Just think that already Thomas Jeffersonat the beginning of the 19th centuryused a device called polygraph and that, in some ways, we could consider a “Ancestor” of the autopen. While writing a document, secondary mechanical arms of the polygraphic simultaneously traced an identical copy on another sheet. It was a rudimentary, and effective way, to which the 3rd US president resorted to save time.

Machine used by the Treasury Department for the simultaneous signature of several checks. Credit: Library of Congress.



The actual autopen, however, appeared more than a century later, in 1930s of the twentieth century. In those first versions there Signature of the owner was engraved on a rigid matrix and a mechanism made of shaped discs capable of transforming the rotary motion into linear movements, called campaignhe led the stylus along the engraved route. The result was a faithful and always identical reply of the original signature, useful in institutional or commercial contexts where hundreds of authenticated copies were needed.

The public was able to access automated writing tools only in 1937thanks to the invention of “Robot pen”published in Popular Mechanics (May 1937, p. 657). A few years later, in 1942a certain Robert M. De Shazo Jr. He developed a model that soon became popular in the rooms of the United States government: among his users there were, for example, Gerald Ford And Harry Truman.

First mention of the autopen car in the magazine Popular Mechanics (May 1937, p. 657).



In 1950sthe models evolved into electromechanical versions similar to today’s platter. In these appliances, Two independent engines they move a arm that holds a common pen along the axes x And Yfollowing pre-recorded coordinates. The most recent models use Stepper enginescapable of checking precisely speed, corner and pressure of the stretch. Some devices integrate memories with authorized signatures, non -zeroing users and automatic power supplies to sign hundreds of pages below.

From a practical point of view, the autopen works as one Robot pen. Unlike a simple digital image, the car really writes, and this technical detail is important because it makes the signature more credible from a graphic and, above all, legal point of view.

How widespread the use of the autopen between the US presidents is

About the term “Autopen”this spread thanks toInternational Autopen Company by Arlington, producer of the machines with that denomination. One of their best known models, the Model 50was used intensively by the staff of John F. Kennedy to affix his signature to various documents. The first American president publicly admit the use of a tool to sign automatically was Lyndon B. Johnsonwho even granted permission to make Autopen photograph the White House. In the 1968 The photo in question appeared in National Enquirerin an article entitled “The robot that sits in for the president” (that is to say, “The robot that replaces the president“).

Over time, the use of the autopen took root so much in the US institutions that, in 2005The Department of Justice He officially sanctioned the legitimacy of this practice, recognizing the presidents the possibility of signing legislative documents through automatic devices. That’s why Barack ObamaIn the 2011he could sign an extension of the Patriot Act thanks to Longpena variant capable of reproducing also the biometric dynamics of the gesture, from rhythm to pressure. And, as far as he criticized his predecessor, Donald Trump has also recurred several times to the use of the autopenboth in the previous mandate and in the current one.