What is Ayahuasca and what are the psychoactive effects of this Amazonian drink: uses and risks

Ayahauasca is one traditional drink widespread among numerous indigenous communities of the Amazon. Prepared with Liana Banisteropsis Caapi and the leaves of Psychotria viridisis known for his psychoactive effects and for the ability to induce states of altered consciousness. In this literally means “liana of the spirits”: in the Amazonian society Its meaning goes beyond the pharmacological dimension: it was still considered one care tool, of communication with the spiritual world and strengthening of community ties.

How to take Ayahuasca and how the rite takes place

In the shamanic ritualsAyahuasca is taken under the guidance of a shaman, which establishes the doses, leads the participants with specific songs called Icaros And he is responsible for guaranteeing the security of the group. The experiences that derive from it, Vision of animals, ancestors or symbolic scenesare not interpreted as simple hallucinations, but as messages that help to understand personal problems, transition moments or signs of diseases.

There ceremonytherefore, contains a meaning in itself therapeutic And social: allows you to face trauma, internal tensions and relational difficulties within a shared space. The intake is not improvised: who participation to a ritual often follows one preparatory diet which excludes red meat, alcohol, fermented foods and stimulating substances. The goal is to “clean” body and mind to facilitate the work of the plant.

There ceremony takes place of Night: participants drink small quantities of the decoction and await the beginning of the effects, which appear after about half an hour and last several hours. Vomiting and diarrhea are frequent and are interpreted as part of the purification process. The experience, despite being individual, takes place in a collective context and under the supervision of the shaman.

Rules to reduce risks and guidelines for tourists

In the last twenty years Ayahuasca has become a global phenomenonattracting thousands of tourists in Peru, Brazil and Ecuador. This has prompted some governments to establish rules to reduce risks.

In particular, in Peru where Ayahuasca was recognized as intangible cultural heritage In the 2008 the authorities have published guidelines for those who want to participate in ceremonies: choose only shamans or accredited centers inquire about their experience, be aware of the possible risks physical and psychological, and be wary of offers related to mass tourism.

Also the Chile, subsequently, to an elaborate recommendations similar, establishing that the rituals should take place in contexts safe and guided by qualified practitioners. The intent is to protect both visitors and local communities, reducing episodes of abuse or improvisation that over the years have raised different controversies.

In fact, the spread of theyahuasca outside the Amazon generated different phenomena and reflections. On the one hand, new religious movements Like the Holy Daime or the Uniāo do Vegetal integrated it in practices syncretic mixing ChristianityAfro-Brazilian elements e indigenous traditions; on the other, the growing international demand has favored commodification processes, with the risk of reducing one complex cultural practice to a tourist product.

For many indigenous communities this is a sensitive theme: Some see an economic opportunity, others fear exploitation and loss of control over their traditions. Below, one list reduced essential indications to follow to reduce the risks in the hiring of theyahuasca: