What is behind the revolts in Nepal: geopolitical analysis of a country that risks failure

Starting from8 September 2025 there Democratic Federal Republic of Nepalin particular its capital Kathmandu, is the subject of imposing manifestations degenerated in real urban battles and lynching directed to hit the leaders of politics and the guilty elites, according to the demonstrators, to have made the country precipitated in a spite of endless decline. Although most of the world public opinion and the western chancelleries was once again caught unprepared by the tight succession of events, in reality the process of destabilization of the Nepal it started almost thirty years ago And at the moment it is very difficult to hypothesize when it ends.

The fragility of Nepal

Located on the Himalayana Cordigliera, nestled between India and ChinaNepal is one Democratic and Federal Republic which collects under the same roof 125 ethnic groups speaking 123 languages all recognized by the Constitution, even if the idiom nepali It is the only one to have been elevated to the “official language” rank of the country. According to the most accredited estimates, Nepal is the home of 31 million inhabitants of which only the 21.9% is urbanized while the rest lives in the countryside in a situation of extreme poverty.

Nepalese children photographed in a school located in rural areas – Credit: Nirmal Dulal



According to data relating to 2018The literacy rate at national level it was of the 67.9% and in improvement, but a strong persisted difference between men and womenwith a GAP of 18.9% between the sexes (The 78.6% of men knew how to read and write against the 59.7% of women). Even if the demographic transition process is taking place on the slopes of the Himalaya right now (in 2025 the total fertility rate is a 1,94 children per woman against a threshold of 2.11 necessary to maintain a population in demographic balance), decades of particularly high fertility rates have delivered the reality of a country with An average age of about 25 years.

The absence of landing on international markets, the result of the isolated location and from the lack of an outlet to the seathe substantial inability to develop a competitive economic fabric and in line with world trends, which in turn translates into a condition of extreme poverty that affects too many young people who, according to the estimates of international organizations and associations of the Nepalese diaspora are obliged to be obliged to be obliged to estimate emigrate to the rhythm of over 2,000 per day.

The legacy of the civil war

The process of progressive destabilization of Nepal began to be precise to be precise February 13, 1996 when the Communist Party of the Nepal (Maoist) launched an insurrection against the Shah family monarchy which held the country under the strict control of a absolute regime which left no room for any kind of dissent or party representation.

Historical photo relating to the Nepalese civil war: a Maoist guerrilla arringers are the inhabitants of a village. Credit: https://athens.indymedia.org/post/5555/



There Nepalese civil war who followed, lasted well 10 yearscausing about 20,000 between deaths and disappeared (but according to some estimates there were many more) in addition to hundreds of thousands of internal displaced peopleand the November 21, 2006 with the signature of the so -called “Comprehensive Peace Accord” which inaugurated a transition period culminating on the May 28, 2008 with the abolition of the monarchy (After 240 of Kingdom) and the proclamation of the Democratic Federal Republic of Nepal.

Although this historical turning point was accepted with great expectations and hopes both inside and abroad, the fragile Nepalese democracy was unable to hold the impact of the historical and social changes that have followed each other in the following three lusters generating a complete disaffection of civil society for “public affairs”.

Between absolute monarchy and dysfunctional democracy

Currently in Nepal there are Two contrasting forces who struggle to impress a turning point in the country’s politics. On the one hand, there are The parties of the Constitutional Arch That, Between 2006 and 2008ferried the country to the modern federal and democratic republic but in the meantime they turned into authentic “Business conglomerates” in the shade of which the interests of the “public thing” are cleverly diverted by corrupt politicians And Born bureaucrats more worried about Sprinkle the skinny resources of the country that to start any path of development for the benefit of the community.

The last king of Nepal, Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, photographed during a pro -most -greed manifestation. Credit: Krish Dulal



On the other hand, there are The Alfieri of the “Panchayat”the absolute monarchical regime without any “Weight and counterweight” of constitutional nature that would recover the Nepal in the same condition in which he found himself for centuries. It is easy to understand how a possible victory of monarchistsled by the deposed sovereign, Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Devwould put an end to the short Nepalese democratic experiment, but at the same time the persistence of the dysfunctional system that has ruled the country in the last two decades is the last guarantee that Nepal turns into yet another failed.