What is inemuri, the Japanese art of falling asleep in public while remaining present

On the crowded trains of Japanese metropolises, among those reading magazines or keeping their noses immersed in their smartphones, it is common to see commuters with their heads bowed and their eyes closed as if taking a sudden nap. This phenomenon has a name: inemuri (居眠り), literally “sleep while presentIn Japan it is not a lack of respect, on the contrary: falling asleep in public or at work is often interpreted as a sign of dedication. This practice, not to be confused with micro-sleeping, is rooted in a culture that values ​​dedication and participationallows you to recover energy while remaining alert. But it is also the reflection of one stressed societywhere work leaves little room for true rest: in Japan, where work stress and high suicide rates they are a reality, lack of sleep it is a widespread problem. For this reason the inemuri becomes a cultural response: many companies introduce spaces dedicated to naps to encourage short moments of recovery and the inemuri thus becomes the symbol of a balance that is increasingly difficult to find.

It’s one practice socially accepted and deeply rooted in Japanese culture, born from the universal need for sleep and rest and, not surprisingly, numerous studies dedicated to the psychophysical well-being of the human body cite it as an example of cultural adaptation to the rhythms of modern life. It is considered a way of being physically present even while sleepingsort of balance between rest and attention towards the outside. The basic idea is that you can close your eyes and recover your energy by obtaining a feeling of rest, but without actually triggering the mechanisms of deep sleep. While the body is resting, the mind remains quite alert to stay in contact with the surrounding environment and react if necessary. Inemuri is socially permitted on trains, but also in libraries, during a meeting or even in university classrooms, as long as the body remains composed and do not invade other people’s space. It’s fundamental do not let yourself down completely, do not lie down or snore and you have to remain substantially presentable in order to do not disturb the community or endanger other people. It should not be confused with the micro-sleep, although the two concepts are close, the latter is a generic term indicating sessions alternate rest of a few hours during the day or a moment in which, while awake, we fall asleep without wanting to for a few seconds or minutes. This result is caused by the sleep debt and can cause dangerous temporary loss of consciousness or is a symptom of more serious health problems.

The inemuri, in reality, reflects the values ​​of presence and dedication very felt in Japanese society where the Work and collective participation in productivity they are central aspects that generate a strong social pressure on individuals. It’s not a sign of weakness, but evidence of how busy you are, and falling asleep in public is seen as one medal of honor for those who have spent all their energy in the workplace: becoming a symbol of sacrificefrom the diligence and in a sense a lifeline in a country that holds some of the higher rates of work-related stress and suicide. It is a cultural response to the problem of lack of sleep: in Japan, the average number of hours slept per night is among the lowest in the world, and working days can be exhausting; this has led many companies to recognize the value of short rest consequently introducing areas dedicated to naps or relaxation breaks. In any case, for most Japanese, the inemuri remains a spontaneous gesture which arises more from the need of the moment than from holistic well-being.

In recent years this practice has also become the subject of critical reflectionespecially in debates about work-life balance And mental health. The inemuri in this sense is ambivalent because on the one hand it turns out to be an ingenious way of adapting to daily fatigue, while on the other it becomes an emblem of a society that does not allow enough space for authentic rest et al personal time.