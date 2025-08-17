What is “liquid society” expected by Zygmunt Bauman in which we live today

A visual representation of what is called “liquid society”, in constant change.



In the 2000the Polish sociologist Zygmunt Bauman published Liquid Modernity To describe modern society, opening a new interpretative chapter that would have influenced generations of scholars, philosophers, journalists and curious readers. Bauman claimed that modernity “solid”that founded on institutions stablestrong identities, lasting careers, consolidated social ties, was now behind it. In its place, a new condition emerged: the “Liquid modernity”unstable but also flexible It is dynamic, where the sense of personal identity is also constantly becoming.

What Bauman means by liquid society: an existential condition

For Bauman, the metaphor of “liquidity” It is not a simple poetic image: it is the precise description of ours social conditiona kind of sociological diagnosis. “Liquid” But it does not mean only unstable. In sociology, metaphor acquires body and “liquid” modernity becomes that historical moment in which the Solid structures of the company (family, work, identity, institutions) dissolve, become flexible, dynamic, reversible.

The Polish sociologist and philosopher of Jewish origin Zygmunt Bauman; Credits: Forumlitfest via Wikimedia Commons



In liquid modernity nothing is destined to last: everything flows, transforms, evaporates.

Bauman contrasts the “solid modernity”that of the past centuries, especially of the Twentieth centuryto the current phase, in which nothing seems to be done to last. The affective relationships? Constantly renegotiatedmore and more indefinite, or defined as “situations” rather than commitments. THE’personal identity? She too tests, the individual project is in fact constantly transforming, with multiple versions according to the real and virtual contexts.

In this liquidity the love relationships They are short and flexible, the career are discontinuous, the spaces of belonging They fragment, and personal identities become changing as social profiles updated in real time. To make concrete examples: you no longer enroll in a party, but you participate in a petition; You don’t stay for a lifetime with a person, but you “frequent” someone; We do not work 30 years in the same company, but you work from freelance, project-based (temporary work, linked to a specific project) or GIG Work (a short/occasional work, often mediated by apps or online platforms).

There liquidity In short, it seems to be the daily language of uncertaintybut perhaps also of the freedom, understood as a detachment from different points of references that first represented us the directives of life and growth.

Liquid love and algorithmic friendships

One of the most cited chapters of Bauman’s thought is the one onliquid love. In a world where commitment is seen as a risk, love becomes an area to be crossed on tiptoe. Tinder, Bumble, Hinge: The online dating It is not only a technological phenomenon, but a cultural device which perfectly expresses the need for experiences at low responsibility and high gratification. Yes, match, chat, meet and then disappear. The relationship has become a Consumer goodfrom try, evaluate And maybe return like a pair of online ordered shoes.

The logo of a German dating app; Credits: © Blindmate via Wikimedia Commons



But also friendship has changed: i “strong ties” they seem to lose ground compared to “weak ties”those of social networks, followers, LinkedIn contacts. In this social ecologythe friend is no longer the one that helps you to move, but what makes you like or tag you in a story. This does not mean that relationships have become fake or superficial, but that they adapted to a world in which the stay is no longer the norm.

Work without borders and performance anxiety

Liquid modernity has also dissolved the old job certainties. If once you entered the factory or in the office knowing that there would remain there until retirement, Today the work is flexible, mobile. The border between privacy And professional has vanished: we work from houseal barfromairportat any time of the day. Leisure is often only camouflaged work for which you respond to the emails in the evening, the portfolio on Behance is updated wherever you are, you create content on LinkedIn at night.

In this precariousness structural, working identity becomes liquid Also: coach, designer, social media manager, content creator, digital nomads, often without real economic security nor a horizon of stability. THE’performance anxiety it therefore becomes a form of permanent self-controlinternalized surveillance. The “old master” has been replaced by the algorithm, by constant self -assessment, the need for “perform” well even when nobody looks.

Liquid freedom for Zygmunt Bauman

Bauman It was neither nostalgic nor catastrophist. Rather, it was a observer Disillusioned but lucid, aware that every social form has its costs and opportunities. There liquid society It is giving us a level of freedom unprecedented: we can reinvent us, Moving, starting again, experimenting. But he also dissolved the anchors, the still points, the references. The question that leaves us is this: we are really free, or we are alone theiberi to float indefinitely without more reference points?