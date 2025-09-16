What is Listeria MonocyTogenes, the bacterium that causes listerosis disease

A food reference was issued by Ministry of Health for a lot of Norwegian salmon smoked because of the potential microbiological risk due to the presence of the bacterium Listeria MonocyTogenes. The Ministry recommends not to consume the branded salmon KV Nordicwith the lot 486238 and expiry date 04/10/2025 and to return it to the store. The microorganism in question, isolated for the first time in 1926, once ingested through contaminated foods is able to cause one Food transmission disease (MTA) known as lists With influenza -like symptoms with fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and gastrointestinal problems or serious complications in the systemic form with meningitis, brain or septicemia (in the most serious cases). This infection, which has a high percentage of hospitalization in western countries, is associated above all with ready -made foods such as smoked fish, an example is the salmon just withdrawn, raw meat, soft cheeses or little seasoned and pre -packaged vegetables.

To prevent listeriosis it is important to follow the Good hygiene practices in the kitchen, keep food correctly and, for the most at risk subjects, Avoid specific foods. In any case, we must rest assured and not panic, in the European Union, all food products are subjected to rigorous microbiological controls by producers and authorities, following specific regulations such as the EC Regulation 2073/2005.

What is the bacterium Listeria MonocyTogenes

Listeria MonocyTogenesisolated for the first time in 1926 and belonging to the Listeria family, is a gram-positive bacterium that lives almost everywhere in the ground, water and vegetation. It is a very resistant microorganism capable of:

survive and reproduce at very variable temperatures, come on 2-4 ° C at 45 ° C

tolerate salty or acid environments (pH between 4.4 and 9.6)

These characteristics allow him to contaminate food during production, processing and maintenance and conservation up to concentrations that lead to infections in humans.

The symptoms of listeriosis and foods at risk

Listeria MonocyTogenes once found an ideal growth environment can cause one Food transmission disease (MTA) called Listeirosis. The ingestion of food contaminated by the bacterium can trigger the infection, which occurs in very different forms: from symptoms gastrointestinal (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea) a Severe invasive formssuch as meningitis, encephalitis and settles, all negotiable with antibiotic therapies. The latter mainly affect subjects at risk: pregnant women, elderly people and immunosuppressed individuals. The incubation period is variable and has been going a few days for mild forms up to 70 For the most serious ones.

In the European Union, industrial food safety is guaranteed by EC Regulation 2073/2005 which provides specific microbiological criteria for the Listeria MonocyTogenes In ready-to-consumption foods (RTE-Ready-to-eat) and in long conservation. Among the foods most at risk of contamination are:

Smoked fish (like salmon)

(like salmon) Raw meat or little cooked

or little cooked Cheeses soft, short -seasoned or grassful

soft, short -seasoned or grassful Fruit and vegetables fresh pre -packaged or not adequately washed.

Prevention and surveillance in Italy

The prevention of listeriosis once purchased the products is based on the application of good hygiene practices, manipulation and food conservation. These include the accurate washing of fruit and vegetables, the separation of raw and cooked foods, the frequent cleaning of hands and work surfaces, and the maintenance of correct temperatures in the refrigerator and during cooking (here you can consult all the indications of the Higher Institute of Health). Subjects at risk should also avoid the consumption of specific raw food or short seasoning, such as fresh non -pasteurized dairy products, raw salami and smoked fish ready for consumption.

In Italy, listeriosis is a disease subject to Special surveillance and the reports are constantly monitored byHigher Institute of Health (ISS). The 2020 monitoring data shows that the incidence of listeriosis, the most common fifth that year, is relatively low, with a lower number of cases (1 876) compared to other more common MTAs such as those caused by Salmonella (52 702) and Campylobacter (120 946). However, it was the listeriosis that recorded the highest hospitalization rate (97.1%) and of deaths (167) among the zoonosis, highlighting their considerable clinical severity.