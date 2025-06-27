What is Pride, the event that claims rights and expresses the pride of LGBT people

The parade of pride (literally “pride, pride”) is the public and open event to everyone who expresses The pride of LGBTQIA+ people and claims the rights of the community and their social acceptance. It takes place in many European and American countries; In rarer cases, it also takes place on other continents. It originates from Motes of Stone Wallbroke out in New York in 1969, during which homosexuals rebelled against discrimination. Over the years the pride are widespread in many countries And they gradually enlarged their “field of action”, including, alongside gays and lesbians, transgender, bisexual, intersex, asexual and queer people (i.e. with uninsed gender identity). The battles conducted by the LGBT associations and the political forces deployed in their favor have allowed the recognition of many rights, A reduction in discrimination and a change in mentality. However, there are countries that still consider homosexuality a crime and, even in the western world, the discrimination have not been completely canceled.

What is a pride

Pride – also known as Pride parade or, in the past, Gay Pride – it is a manifestation to support the rights of LGBT people and serves to proudly express one’s homosexual identity in opposition to the theory – spread in the past and still not entirely extinct today – according to which homosexuality would be a disease and should be hidden.

The procedures for carrying out the Pride vary from case to case. Generally, a procession characterized by the presence of Rainbow flagsthe best known symbol of the LGBT community, and, at least in the most open countries towards LGBT issues, there are people who wear flashy clothes in contrast to the idea of ​​having to hide their gender identity. In some cases the Pride provides for political rallies and debates; Sometimes, instead of the procession it is organized an event in static form.

The “Piazza Pride” of 2024 in Benevento, held in static form



The history and origins of the Pride: the Motes of Stone Wall of 1969

Pride originates in the late 1960s. It should be remembered that in the past homosexuality was considered a whole world pathology and a reprove condition, even persecuted by law.

After the movement of the sixty -eight, however, homosexual and non -binary people began to become aware of their rights: the turning point was made up of the motions of Stone Wall, burst into New York in the night between the 27 and 28 June 1969. After the police had closed the Stone Wall Inna place of the Cristopher Street Frequed by gay, violent motions broke out, for the first time the LGBT community reacted, claiming the pride of its identity. The riots lasted a few days, during which the most used slogan was as follows: «Say It Clear, Say It Loud. Gay is good, gay is proud “, that is,” clearly say, say strong. Gay is good, gay is a pride ».

Commemorative plaque of Stone Wall’s motions



From the United States to the rest of the world

The motions of Stone Wall represented a turning point in the history of LGBT people. The following year in some American cities, including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, they were organized events to celebrate the anniversary of the motions and still express the pride of homosexual identity. Gradually the movement of the claim of the“Gay pride” spread to others in western countries. In the United Kingdom, for example, The first demonstration of the community was held in 1972. Originally the events had names like Gay Liberation March (Gay liberation march) or the like, but gradually affirmed the word prideemerged from the early 1970s, which wants to focus attention on the fact that LGBT people are proud of one’s identity. In addition, starting from the 1980s, the movement became wider, beating for the rights not only of gays and lesbians, but also of transsexuals, bisexuals and other categories people. Today the complete acronym of the movement is LGBTQIA+ that is lesbians, gay, bisexuals, transgender, queer, intersex, asexuals; The + sign refers to the inclusion of other gender identities and sexual guidelines, not present in the list.

Pride of 1983 in London



The movement has also extended outside the western countriesalso reaching some African and Asian states, in which the Pride take place every year. In some cases, the events have brought together millions of people, as happened at New York World Pride 2019convened for the fiftieth anniversary of the Motes of Stone Wall, to which the participants were about 5,000,000.

Over the years, the Pride, together with the other battles conducted by the LGBT movement, have made it possible to overcome a part of the discrimination and have favored an evolution of the mentality and opinions on thegender identity and thesexual orientation. One of the greatest successes then took place in 1990, when theWorld Health Organization He removed homosexuality from the list of mental diseases.

Pride in Italy

In Italy the first events to protest against discrimination took place in 1970s. The first ever was called in 1972 in Sanremo, with the participation of a few dozen people, to protest against a congress on sexual deviations. Other initiatives were organized in the following years to protest against violence towards LGBT people, widespread, and in 1979 the first authorized event took place in Pisa. The first real pride was organized in 1994 in Rome on the initiative of the “Mario Mieli” homosexual culture circle. After that experience, the movement established to organize Pride every year in a different city. Particularly imposing was that of 2000, organized in the capital in conjunction with the Jubilee, which gave rise to bright political controversies. Over the years, the Pride have become increasingly participated. Since 2014, the model ofPride Onda, That is, the organization of “local” events in various cities has replaced the principle of calling for a single national pride.

Rome Pride of 2018 (Credits Sergio d’A afflicted via Wikimedia Commons)



Countries where pride is prohibited

Pride is not done all over the world: just think that in 62 countries, largely African and Asian, homosexual relationships I am a crime And in some cases, as in Saudi Arabia, they are even punishable with death. In these countries, of course, Pride is prohibited. In other states, however, homosexuality itself is not punishable by law, but “homosexual propaganda” is prohibited and, consequently, it is not possible to organize manifestations to express pride or claim the rights of LGBT people. This is what happens, for example, in Russia and from 2025, also in Hungary.