What is Somaliland, an African territory that Israel has recognized as an independent state

The Somaliland is a self-proclaimed republic in the northwestern tip of Somalia (Horn of Africa) that separated from the latter in 1991, and which in recent days has been at the center of attention after being officially recognized by Israel. In recent days, in fact, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and the President of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi signed a joint declaration of mutual recognition.

This recognition, however, was not only frowned upon by Somalia, which took it as a attack on its sovereignty. Other African countries (Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Djibouti first and foremost), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and China (whose embassy present in Somali territory has expressed support for Somalia and its national integrity) also believe that this is a illegal decision And to the detriment of the unity of the Somali statewhose government declared:

The Somaliland region is an integral, inseparable and inalienable part of the sovereign territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Mahmoud Ali Youssoufthe president of the African Union (AU) Commission, reiterated that the territory of Somaliland must remain an integral part of Somalia, and not a state in itself.

Why Somaliland separated from the rest of Somalia

In the late 1980s, a rebel movement, the Somali National Movementin open opposition to the regime Mohamed Siad Barre (which lasted 22 years, from 1969 to 1991). The latter’s government, annoyed by this decision which could lead to a secession of the area, reacted with harsh repression, and several cities in the north suffered several bombings and unspeakable devastation. Just the different ones acts of cruelty operated by the government militias meant that most of the surviving inhabitants of the North could not think of uniting their territory with Somalia. In 1991, when the government of the ruthless Somali dictator fell and the Republic of Somalia descended into total chaos, the North immediately proclaimed its independence.

For 34 years, therefore, this territory has had its own government, as well as a currency, police and army. Compared to Somalia – where political conflicts are the order of the day and Somali forces fight strenuously against the Islamist movement al-Shabaab – this territory has a certain stability, even if it has long been experiencing a series of economic difficulties and conflicts in the easternmost part.

However, no African state has dared to recognize Somaliland, because it might create a precedent for other secessions. Likewise, no member of the UN ever formally recognized its existence until a few days ago.

Why Israel recognized Somaliland

The reasons for this stance are entirely strategic.

First of all, Israel has an interest in controlling the Red Sea routes: Somaliland, in fact, is located at the mouth of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal. Somaliland, therefore, finds itself in a strategic position on the busiest routesand the Jewish State wants a recognized and “friendly” partner who can offer it logistical support. But not only that: Somaliland could also offer Israel a certain degree of maritime safetyconsidering that it is close to Yemen and its armed rebels.

This choice also represents aexpansion of the diplomatic network of the Jewish government, in the wake of the Abraham Accords, which the president of Somaliland said he wanted to join to “take a step forward towards regional and global peace”. De facto, Somaliland would thus gain the recognition it longed for, increasing its diplomatic weight and access to international markets.

Donald Trump’s declaration and the first diplomatic results

A contingent of US forces has been present in Somalia to support the Somali forces since 2022, after, during Trump’s first term, the US withdrew 700 soldiers present in the territory. The move was soon justified: according to the president it was necessary to reduce US military presence in areas of the world peripherals or to be considered as “forever wars” (always and forever at war), and prefer lighter operations (targeted raids, drones). Upon request or in coordination with the government, Trump’s men then give the go-ahead to air operations against al-Shabaab and Somali ISIS, preventing the Republic of Somalia from becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups and protecting maritime routes.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, when asked about the matter, the American president declared that this recognition must be evaluated, and then looked around and asked:

Does anyone know exactly what Somaliland is?

Meanwhile, as reported by the Jerusalem Post, at the request of the Somali government the Security Council of United Nations will meet this afternoon at New York for an emergency session.