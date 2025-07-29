What is the Atlantic disturbance that caused clouds, hail and flooding in Italy

The Atlantic disturbance that hit central Italy. Credit: Wxcharts.com



A wave of bad weather hit several regions of the Central Italy In the last few hours: on San Benedetto del Tronto (AP) a strong storm has come down that caused floods of the underpasses and some houses, while in Acquaviva Picena (AP) the main road gave way due to the landslide of the ground.

In the meantime, even in Emilia-Romagna they have been recorded strong rains Especially in the areas of Ravenna and Ferrara, where a marine trumpet has also been formed. Precipitation did not cause direct victims, even if the population has recorded several inconveniences, with the Firefighters which have been activated for dozens of interventions.

To cause this bad weather was one Atlantic disturbance coming from Northern Europe and which has reached the Mediterranean central. We understand better what happened and what this means.

What happened in Central Italy and the most at risk areas

According to the surveys of the Mir network, in San Benedetto del Tronto among the 11:45 and the 12:45 yesterday July 28 fell in total 49 millimeters of rain: considering that, on average, during the whole month of July In the Marche they fall 43 millimeters of rain, it is easy to understand why these floods.

In the next few hours there are still rainfall that will be able to take character of FOrte intensitywith gusts of strong wind: for this reason, civil protection has issued anyellow alert Until midnight on 30 July for the risk of full of rivers, thunderstorms, wind and storms.

Even in Emilia-Romagna the strong rains have mainly affected the areas of Ravenna And Forlì: in the city of Ravenna the 90 mm accumulation of rain (compared to a regional average of 27.8 mm Registered in July 2024), with consequent floods, while in Porto Garibaldi in Comacchio (FE) a marine trumpet was notified which, however, has not caused damage.

Also in this case, the Civil Protection has issued ayellow alert until midnight on 30 July for full of rivers and for the risk Of landslide and full of minor courses.

Because the Atlantic disturbances are becoming more intense

As already anticipated, the cause of this wave of bad weather is to be attributed to one disturbance coming from Northern Europewho dug a depression channel (i.e. a low pressure area) which extended from the United Kingdom to Central Mediterranean.

But how is this disturbance formed? A disturbance Like the one that caused the strong rains on Central Italy is formed when, in theAtlantic Oceanthe polar cold air clashes with tropical hot air, generating vortices that are then moved from the Atlantic to Europe. These disturbances, which can be more or less intense, can cause sudden variations of weather, just like in the Italian case.

However, it is a common phenomenon and always existed in Europe: however, in recent years these disturbances have become increasingly intense and frequent, causing extreme weather events as flashing sights or storms.

All this is linked, at least in part, to global warming: these disturbances, in fact, have a surplus of energy they collect passing over warmer waters of normal. The increasingly higher temperatures and increasingly intense summer heat waves are heating excessively the surface of the sea, with the consequent liberation of a greater quantity of water vapor in the atmosphere, which works as a real fuel For this type of disturbance.