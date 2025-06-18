What is the G7 and which countries are part of it: the history and resolutions of the summit of the superpowers

Leader of the G7 countries gathered in Canada. Credit: Par Simon Dawson



The G7 (Group of 7) is the summit that brings together i Heads of state and government from the 7 nations more industrialized in the world: Canada, United States, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, United Kingdom. There presidency He is held in rotation by one of the seven members: last year he was an Italian presidency, this year is the Canada The country designated to hold it for the seventh time. The summit takes place a Kananaskisin the western province of Alberta. In addition to the seven members, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carley also invited other countries as guests, including Mexico and India who have already confirmed their participation.

The history, birth and the countries of the G7

The G7 He was born in 1975during a summit that took place in France, in the castle of Rambouilletwith the heads of state of Six countries: France, Japan, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States. The missing nation at the time was the Canadawho joined the 1976giving life to the so -called G7 or group of 7. The first informal meeting was organized by the French president V. Giscard d’Estaing Together with the German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, Following the oil shock of 1973 who had put the global economy in crisis, to look for a common line in front of thefinancial instability and economic. Since 1975 every year the heads of state and government of the 7 member countries gather to discuss jointly economic issues, Of safety, climate change or energy issues. In ministerial meetings, which are numerous during the year, international financial institutions also participate together in some non -developmental G7 countries. Also theEuropean Unionfrom the Ottawa summit in 1981 (when he was still called the European Community), he takes part in the G7, represented by President of the European Council and from President of the European Commission. In the 1997 also the Russia he joined the group, giving life to the so -called G8which was suspended however in 2014 After the invasion of the Crimea: This point raised the criticisms of the current US president Donald Trump, who considered the suspension of Russia an error. The Member countries of the G7 represent about the 10% of the world population and the 45% of global gross national income.

In blue, the member countries of the G7. Source: Wikimedia Commons



The presidency and the organization

Every year one of the member countries, in rotation, holds the Presidency of the G7 with a annual duration: rotation takes place according to this order: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, France. In 2024 it was Italy that held the presidency, a task that consists in outlining the priority of the group and the lines to followtogether with Coordination and organization of the meetings and activities of the member countries. The leaders and meetings between the members of the G7 are prepared by the so -called “Sherpa “that is, from the political representatives of the heads of state and government. The origin of the name derives from the Tibetan “shar-pa” whose meaning is “man of the east”: it refers to some indigenous ethnic groups that are high altitude guides On the peaks of the Himalaya. Likewise, the “Sherpa” in the G7 and in other international leaders are those who manage the organizational phase prior to meetings of the heads of state and government.

Italy’s participation and themes on the table this year

Italy is one of the six Founding Member countries of the G7, having participated from the first summit of the 1975. It is considered one of the seven most industrialized economies in the world. During the initial summit of the G6together with the heads of state and government of other countries, a joint declaration was adopted in fifteen points, known as the declaration of Ramboouillet, in which he agreed to meet annually, with a rotation presidency.

THE hot themes of the G7 summit in progress in Canada mainly concern the situation in the Middle Eastwith particular attention to the War between Iran and Israel and to the situation of the Gaza Stripin addition to the persistence of Conflict in Ukraine. Another central question is that of commercial duties imposed by the United Stateswhich also affect the European Union, together with the complex migratory theme. On this last aspect, the Canadian presidency He chose to continue in the wake of the Italian G7 of the previous year, therefore continuing to combine development and safety in the management of migratory flows, collaborating with African countries as real partners to face the migratory phenomenon in a shared and long -term way, without emergency or isolationist solutions. During the summit there were moments of tension between Canada, a host country, and the President of the United States, Donald Trumpwho proposed the involvement of the Russian President Vladimir Putin as a mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran. This hypothesis generated surprise and dissentin particular because of the role of Russia in the war in Ukraine. Furthermore, the United States have advanced the idea of expand the G7 to Russia or Chinapotentially transforming it into a G9.

As for the duties on the European products exported to the United States, Washington proposed to fix a 10% ratea condition that the European Union seems ready to accept to avoid more penalizing measures on strategic categories such as cars, drugs and electronics.

The declarations of the seven member countries

Although the US president Trump abandoned the summit one day in advance, and at the beginning he seemed not very inclined to sign the draft agreement, in the end all the member countries of the G7 approved a joint declaration on the situation in the Middle East, in which they mention and ask for a de-Escalation of hostilities, including a mention on a ceased the fire a Gaza and the need to protect civilians. Due to the grievances to sign the President of the United States, The draft agreement has been modified by reiterating in the text that Israel has the right to defend itself and that Iran represents the main source of instability in the region. Also regarding Iran, he has also been clarified in the text that he will never have one ‘nuclear weapon:

We reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we say that Israel has the right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for Israel’s security. Iran is the main source of instability and terrorism in the region. We have been constantly clear that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a wider de-Escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

As for the other themes on the table, they were created Six distinct statementsinstead of the final joint declaration: in addition to that on the Iran-Israel war, the declarations concern the supply of Critic raw materials (i.e. minerals, metals and strategic elements for the energy transition and the economy), the use and regulation of theartificial intelligencethe question migratory, the quantum technologies, there transnational repression and the prevention of fires.