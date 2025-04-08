What is the MDMA and what happens to the body when we take it: the effects and risks of ecstasy

You are looking at The effects of drugs Don’t miss other content of Geopop

MDMA, Molly or Ecstasy: the “Party drug” par excellence. A synthetic psychoactive substance with marked stimulating and entactogenic effects.

Let’s see in detail how this substance acts on our body and brain, analyzing the biochemical mechanisms that make it so powerful.

What is MDMA



The MDMA whose full name is 3,4-theilened oximanfetamine, He was summarized for the first time in 1912 by a German chemist called Anton Köllisch, who was working on the development of a hemostatic substance on behalf of the pharmaceutical house Merck.

As he synthesized this drug he embedded in an intermediate compound of the synthesis, namely a passage of passage that is formed during the process. This intermediate compound was precisely theMDMA.

It was only in the 70s, however, that this substance began to travel under the streets on the streets of Boston and New York, and subsequently all over the world. His culmination then arrives a few decades later, between the 90s and 2000s, when he becomes the “party drug” that many know, a substance linked above all to musical contexts and rave.

Anton Köllisch



How the MDMA on the brain acts

The MDMA is mostly presented in colored tablets on which symbols are often impressed, and more rarely it can be found in the form of crystals or in liquid form. Consequently, in most cases it is taken through ingestion but it can happen more rarely that it is smoked and even injected.

MDMA is an acronym that stands for “methylene-gossi-met-quet-fetamin”, and as can be seen from the name is therefore considered a derivative of the amphetamines. It therefore belongs to the family of stimulantsthe same category of cocaine, but also of caffeine: all substances that have exciting effects, and are able to increase the activity of the central nervous system.

In fact, once the brain is reached, this substance acts on neurons mainly in two ways.

It stimulates the production of three neurotransmitters: dopamine, linked to pleasure, serotonin to happiness and norepinephrine to excitement.

Furthermore, it also acts on theirs reaption. What does it mean?

Normally when we feel strong emotions, our neurons release neurotransmitters, which spread in the space between one neuron and another, it Intersinaptic space.

However, these emotions do not last forever, because at a certain point they open canals and neurotransmitters come reabsorbed by the neuronthey come re- precisely.

Therefore, the MDMA blocks this process of recapration and consequently the intersinaptic spaces are filled dramatically, causing the consumer the psychotropic effects on the consumer.

The effects of mdma

The first effects of the MDMA appear already 30 minutes after taking and can last several hours. Specifically, there will be a strong intensification of sensory perceptions, so you will see more clear colors, the sense of touch will be amplified and the sounds will seem more real, concrete, and that’s why it is often used during concerts or parties, therefore in contexts where music plays an important role.

The intake of MDMA will also cause Euphoria and in some cases slight hallucinogenic effects. In addition, the perception of time will be altered and a strong feeling of happiness and disinhibition will be felt. In addition, they will have effects Empathogenic-incentogensnamely an increase in empathy and trust towards others with a strong desire for physical contact with the people around.

After all these pleasant effects, however, later the substance will present the account, when the effects are now disappeared.

In fact, after all this “bombing” of pleasant sensations, our brain will suffer imbalances and in particular the days to follow the brain will have a deficiency of production of neurotransmitters, including serotonin. This can cause strong sadness, apathy and a sense of emptiness. Condition that you can last for days.

From a physical point of view, however, the so -called “stainlessness” is typical, that is, an involuntary stiffening of the jaw which makes quite recognizable grimaces. In addition to all this you could have strong nausea, vomiting – and also a strange feeling of restlessness in the legs, with an unstoppable need to move them, often accompanied by uncomfortable discomfort or sensations. If you exaggerate with the doses, you may also have paranoia and you may not try pleasure in being in contact with people. In addition, after taking the beats and blood pressure will increase, the pupils will be expanded and you could also have an increase in body temperature with consequent sweating And dehydration.

What are the most serious risks that MDMA involves?

One of the main risks of the substance is in fact linked to hyperthermianamely the excessive increase in body temperature, which in extreme cases can even lead to death.

This condition certainly depends on the dosage, therefore on how much substance is assumed, on the environmental temperature and the hydration of the individual, but the truth is that it could happen to anyone, even to people in perfect health and well hydrated. This is because a large risk component is also due to genetics, so it is almost impossible to know first with certainty that effects could have the substance on us.

Furthermore, prolonged use over time of MDMA can also lead to cardiac problems or liver damage, and specifically cause thelightning hepatitis: an liver insufficiency that leads to the liver necrosis, therefore to the death of its cells. This is a truly serious condition that can lead to death.



The therapeutic use of the MDMA

Beyond all the risks, which are actually there and should not be underestimated, the MDMA is also the subject of study by the scientific community, which sees in this substance a possible drug to be used in the psychiatric field. Yes, because apparently the benefits could arise in disorder patients Traumatic stress post.

The use of MDMA as a drug is still in the experimental phase, and, let’s remember, it has nothing to do with recreational use. It is always administered under medical supervision during research studies, in clinical, safe, controlled contexts, in which the patient’s historian is carefully analyzed and the possible dose to be administered.