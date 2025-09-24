What is the problem of the SLOP, the phenomenon of content generated with low quality: risks and how to defend yourself

Have you ever seen an image on social media that seems real but with an artificial aura? Or to listen to a new musical group, and then discover that everything was generated by an algorithm? If yes, you have most likely come across the phenomenon known as “Ai Slop”a term with which we refer to content produced by medium-low artificial intelligence: images, videos, texts, audio or combinations of these, rapidly created and low, often without particular attention to accuracy or information value. The Ai Slop spreads because digital platforms reward the rapid attention and virality, sometimes in the expense (unfortunately) of more in -depth or authentic materials.

In recent years The phenomenon has grown exponentially: From the quick -rise YouTube channels with soap work on cat games animated by zombie, up to post -Linkedin (in English) which, according to a recent analysis, in half of the cases are artificially generated. This important flow of content is not only deceived the most distracted users, but has concrete effects on the work of journalists, artists and digital creators, who often find themselves displaced by material generated by the AI ​​who competes with their authentic works. Although not intrinsically harmful, the AI ​​SLOP requires us to be a certain attention on our part: to recognize it, contextualize it and, when necessary, report it is essential to defend the quality of information and protect everyone’s online experience.

What does it mean to slops and what effects it is producing

The term “Ai Slop” It can be translated into Italian as “Artificial Sbobbas”. This yield allows you to have an idea of ​​how much certain contents generated by artificial intelligence are not very appetizing. Yet they manage to be increasingly popular. This is because producing similar “creations” costs very little, both in economic and time terms. And it is precisely the low cost with which it is possible to produce these contents that made them present everywhere on the whole web, not only on social networks.

Just to mention a well -known example, let’s think about Wikipedia. The famous “free encyclopedia”, whose items are made by users who act as contribution Volunteers, he had to deal with a wave of “artificial clash” not indifferent: articles generated by artificial intelligence full of errors, invented sources and senseless quotes. The community of volunteers reacted as a real “immune system”, introducing stricter rules of quick cancellation For content recognizable by chatbots, so as to avoid wasting time to correct drafts of poor quality. Among the most common clues to find these contents are pre -packaged phrases addressed to the reader (e.g. «Here is your article on …»), Non -existent references or bibliographies full of links and Falsi Isbn. To face the problem, the Wikipedians have even created a list of linguistic traits typical of the AI ​​- with an excessively promotional tone to the abuse of certain conjunctions – so as to intercept and remove the unfortunate texts more easily. The “Wikipedia case” is a striking example of how the Slop risks undermine the quality of informationforcing those who make information online to work double only to “clean up” the garbage left by the AI.

Another example of how the SLOPs can not only make information less qualitative, but as promotes disinformationeven more serious. It is a clear example of what happened after Hurricane Helene. The opponents of the former US President Joe Biden They have spread false images created by the AI ​​(like that of a centered child who embraces a puppy) to accuse the administration of bad emergency management. Even when it is evident that the material is artificial, it can still deceive those who see it quickly and become an instrument of disinformation.

This image, despite being created with the AI, was passed off for Vera and had a wide diffusion after the Holene Helene of 2024.



This phenomenon also affects artists and creatives: not only causes huge economic lossesbut replaces their works with lower quality content that, in the eyes of social media algorithms, end up having the same weight as quality content. As a result, the online creators that have the least covered shoulders go to serious difficulties.

Because it is a problem and how to defend yourself

We conclude with some tips on How to defend yourself from AI Slop. The fundamental basis from which to do to do it is develop a critical attitude towards suspicious content. Translated in poor words, this means taking the briga of controlling sources, seeking crossed confirmations and be wary of too glossy or unusual information. And if you have to come across a potentially misleading and uninformative content generated with the AI, you have an important duty to other users: report the content on the platforms. Although these two precautions will not eliminate the problem of the SLOP, they will contribute to some measure to maintaining a healthier, clean and useful digital environment.