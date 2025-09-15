What is the Psychologist Bonus 2025, what are the requirements to get it and how it works

From today, Monday 15 September, it is possible to apply on the INPS portal to join the so -called “Psychologist Bonus ”2025: It is a state economic contribution designed for those who are facing a moment of psychological fragility and want to embark on a psychotherapy path. In the early hours of the morning, the INPS portal went haywire due to the enormous quantity of requests received: at the moment, however, the situation has returned under control.

Already in 2022, at the time of the pandemic, the state had made available around 20 million euros in funds to establish a psychological bonusdesigned to economically help anyone who was going through a period of anxiety, depression and emotional fragility. Also this year the state initiative has been renewed, even if the funds allocated only amount to 9.5 million euro, down compared to the 12 million euros of 2024.

The amount of the bonus, paid only one time for each year, it will vary according to the ISEE, up to a maximum contribution of 1,5000 euros.

The goal, however, remains to support the psychological well -being of less wealthy citizens. So let’s see what this bonus consists of and how to submit an application.

What is the “psychologist bonus” and how to apply online

As anticipated, the bonus is a measure aimed at providing psychological assistance to people who find themselves in conditions of anxiety, stress, depression and psychological fragility: it consists of a economic contribution State aimed at incurring expenses related to psychotherapy sessions. Applications can be submitted online on the INPS website Until November 14, 2025 and, at the time of submitting the request, it is necessary to be in possession of:

residence in Italy;

ISEE during the validitywith value not exceeding 50 thousand euros.

The application can be submitted exclusively electronically Through the appropriate online service, by clicking the “Use the service” button. To access the procedure it is necessary to have at least one tool between Spid, Heaven (Electronic identity card) or CNS (National Service Charter).

At the expiry of the period established for the submission of applications, the rankings for the assignment of the contribution, which will take into account the ISEE value and, for the same Isee, of theorder of submission of the application.

How the bonus is paid

The contribution, recognized only once, is paid directly to the professional For an amount up to 50 euros for each psychotherapy session. The benefit is quantified according to some ISEE limits:

ISEE less than 15,000 euros : the amount of the benefit is paid until the achievement of maximum amount of 1,500 euros per person;

: the amount of the benefit is paid until the achievement of per person; ISEE between the 15.ooo and 30.ooo euros: the maximum amount of the benefit equal to 1,000 euro ;

the maximum amount of the benefit equal to ; ISEE higher than 30,000 (but still lower at 50,000 euros): the amount of the benefit is quantified for a maximum of 500 euros.

The results of the rankings will be communicated via SMS or email to the contact details indicated at the time of the application e the outcome of the request It will be available directly on the INPS website, in the same space dedicated to the submission of the application (section “Reception and measures”).

In the event of acceptance, in the provision the amount of the contribution and the univocal code associated will also be indicated: compared to last year, the benefit must be entirely used within 270 days from the acceptance of the application. After this timing, the bonus will be completely canceled. Finally, among the requirements, there is also the obligation to carry out at least one session within 60 days of the bonus disbursement.

The professionals who have joinedThe psychological bonus can be consulted directly on the INPS portal (in the “Psychology sessions contribution” area, “Professional list” section), on the CNOP website (National Council of the Order of Psychologists) and, for some regions, on the website of the regional order of psychologists.