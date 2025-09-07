What is the social function of bad words and who uses them most?

Everything is fine tongue of the world holds its own arsenal of words considered prohibited, not elegant or socially inappropriate: the swear words. They have a social function: They strengthen ties in groups, they mark belonging, allow emotional relief and transgression of the rules. They are more used between young people and in informal contextsvary for cultural taboos: in any case French and Croatians are among the greatest users. Despite the linguistic and cultural differencestheir universal presence affects because, unlike blasphemies, i Taboo words belong to all communities.

The social function: belonging, transgression and power

Language is never only individual communication, but also relationship tool. The swear words work like Most of belonging and identity: Using them with friends or members of the same community can strengthen complicity, break down barriers and create a sense of closeness. We think of youth jargon, where the use of vulgar expressions becomes a sign of generational belonging and rebellion against adult rules. On the contrary, in formal contexts such as school, work or institutions, the same words become unacceptable: use them is equivalent to challenge the authority, to transgress the implicit rules of coexistence.

The cultural taboos

If we observe the swear words in the world, we note that most of them revolve around three large areas:

the body (diseases, physiological functions, disabilities) sex (acts, organs, desires) religion (blasphemies, sacred names used in inappropriate contexts)

This anniversary is not accidental: these are dimensions more deeply regulated by cultural systems, those that delimit the symbolic order of each society. Talking about excrements, appointing sexual acts or desecrating the divine means breaking rooted taboos, going against one’s social rules in a certain sense.

There dirty wordThen, it becomes one breakage which puts in crisis what normally remains hidden or sacred. Not surprisingly, the same word can change strength and degree of offense according to culture: in highly religious contexts, blasphemy can be the largest form of vulgarity. In others, more secular, they are sexual offenses and involving relatives and parents who are more powerful.

Swear words and creativity

The words are not static entities: They change, transform, weaken or recharge strength with the changing generations. Terms that were once unspeakable today may appear harmless, while new expressions are born to fill the voids left by those now normalized swear words. This process shows the vitality of language and its continuous adaptation to cultural and social changes.

In some cases, then, offensive words have been re -appropriated by social groups as a sign of resistance and pride. It happens, for example, with Insults aimed at minorities which are transformed into positive identity labels, overturning the stigma in self-affirmation tool.

But which society does it have more bad words in its language?

It is very complex to establish Which culture in the world owns most bad words in its informal vocabularybut several studies offer interesting indications compared to European countries. According to an analysis mentioned by Pressyconsidering the number of explicit words used per million speakers, the Croatian would be in the lead, followed by the Norwegian, BulgarianSwedish and Czech, with English positioned among the first but not at the top.

From another perspective, studies based on online post show that The French would use vulgar expressions more frequently than all the others: they would be in the first place in terms of percentage of users who inaccurate online, followed by Poles, Australians, New Zealanders and Spanish. In comparison, Americans and Italians They are less likely to do it in the context of social posts.

In addition, recent searches have provided a concrete number of bad words certified in some languages: Hebrew It would have 34, the Hindi and the Hungarian 14, the Korean 17 and the Russian 26.