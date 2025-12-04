What Italians searched for on Google in 2025: from Pope Francis to Gaza, all the trends of the year

Credit: Google.



Analyzing the data returned by the campaign “A year of research”the picture that emerges from searches made on Google in 2025 by Italians it is that of a country deeply connected to the global reality but, at the same time, desperately seeking stability in traditions and in “knowing how to do things”, especially in the kitchen. Many users have queried the search engine to decode an increasingly fragmented and complex geopolitical reality, as evidenced by many keywords such as Iran, Gaza or Charlie Kirk or duties. If on the one hand current events have pushed us to ask the “whys” behind conflicts in the Middle East or the decisions of international leaders, on the other hand Italians have felt the need to process collective mourning that has marked the end of an era, saying goodbye to iconic figures such as Pope Francis And Pippo Baudo.

TOP GOOGLE SEARCHES 2025 IN ITALY

Between geopolitics and Sanremo: Google searches by Italians trending in 2025

Going into detail about the queries that have dominated our devices, it is clear how international politics has monopolized our critical attention. Questions that begin with “Why” they acted as a starting point to orient us in intricate war and diplomatic scenarios: we asked ourselves the reasons for the cross-attacks between Israel, Iran and Gaza, or the motivations behind Donald Trump’s moves. At the same time, judicial news and internal social dynamics in the United States, such as the threat of closure of TikTok or the fires in Los Angeles, have become a topic of daily discussion. But internal politics has also stimulated our thirst for understanding, leading us to investigate the meaning of technical terms such as “career separation”, a legal concept that concerns the distinction of professional paths between judges and prosecutors, or to ask ourselves the reason for media events involving figures such as Cecilia Sala.

However, 2025 was not only a year of geopolitical analysis, but also of strong emotional impact linked to the world of entertainment and pop culture. Italian music confirmed its centrality, with artists such as Lucio Corsi, Olly and veterans Marcella Bella and Massimo Ranieri dominating the search charts, often in the wake of the eternal relevance of the Sanremo Festival. The cinema and television series they have seen the triumph of dark or historical narratives: from the dystopian Squid Game to the gothic charm of Nosferatuup to the interest in crime news dramatized in Monster: The Ed Gein Story And The Monster of Florence. The film also garnered particular interest Conclave.

Our collective reaction to it deserves a separate chapter loss of great figures. The research in “Goodbyes” category they show us an Italy that has stopped to reflect on the disappearance of giants who shaped the religious and television imagination of the country, such as Pope Francis and the host Pippo Baudo, perhaps also pushing us to look for specific terms such as “thanatopraxis”, or the set of aesthetic and conservative care given to the body of the deceased before the funeral, a technical query probably linked to curiosity about the protocols of state or religious funerals.

The ranking of the top 10 Google searches of 2025 in Italy: the trends

Below we leave you to detail of trend searches in Italy divided into the macro-categories intercepted by Google.

Personages

Lucio Corsi Olly Lorenzo Musetti Bianca Balti Jasmine Paolini Marcella Bella Serena Brancale Cecilia Sala Achille Lauro Brunori Sas

Goodbyes

Pope Francis Pippo Baudo Eleonora Giorgi Giorgio Armani Charlie Kirk Diogo Jota Ozzy Osbourne Robert Redford Alvaro Vitali Kessler twins

TV series

Monster: The Ed Gein Story Squid Game Adolescence M The son of the century The Leopard Ginny and Georgia Summer in your eyes The Monster of Florence ACAB – The Series Everything I have

Movies

Conclave Nosferatu Anora Madly How to Train Your Dragon The Brutalist I am the end of the world Thunderbolts Mickey 17 Superman

Singers

Lucio Corsi Olly Marcella Bella Serena Brancale Achille Lauro Brunori Sas Tony Effe Gianni Bella Joan Thiele Massimo Ranieri

Recipes

Neapolitan Casatiello Easter dove Eggs Jova style Small talk Crumbl cookies Squid Game biscuits Easter biscuits Easter cake Chestnuts Chocolate salami

How to dress

How to dress for Easter? How to dress for a first communion? How to dress for a wedding? How to dress for Carnival? How to dress for going to the snow? How to dress in spring? How to dress in London in March? How to dress for a funeral? How to dress at 50 to look younger? How to dress for the MOC?

Why?

Why did Israel attack Iran? Why Leo XIV? Why doesn’t Olly go to Eurovision? Why did Trump attack Iran? Why is The Couple closing? Why is Los Angeles burning? Why does Israel attack Gaza? Why is Sarkozy in prison? Why was Cecilia Sala arrested? Why is Tiktok closing in America?

What does it mean?

What does Paraphilia mean? What does career separation mean? What does visually impaired mean? What does Augustinian mean? What does ACAB mean? What does ‘Si na pret’ mean? What does Cubiculario mean? What does Amarcord mean? What does Bed rotting mean? What does ‘Trump tariffs’ mean?

Musical lyrics

I wanted to be tough Stupid nostalgia Crêuza de mä Unconscious young people Beat The cure for me When you’re little Little hearts Nice bitch The walnut tree

How is it done?

How is porridge made? How is thanatopraxy done? How is abdominal vacuum performed? How do you take a screenshot on your PC? How is the action figure made? How is iced coffee made? How is dry brushing done? How is Neapolitan casatiello made? How is mussel soup made? How is a colonoscopy done?

How to do it (in the kitchen)?