What time does Emily in Paris 4, part 2 come out on Netflix

Emily in Paris is about to return to Netflix with the final episodes of its fourth season. Everything is ready for the return after almost a month of one of the most beloved series by the public, a title that, thanks to the talent of Lily Collins, the protagonist of the show, to a funny, romantic, adorable plot, as well as a perfect cast has become one of the biggest Netflix successes of all time. The first part of the fourth season of the series arrived on August 15th, or rather, the first five episodes since Netflix decided to divide this fourth chapter into two parts and make fans wait for the last episodes of the fourth season. And now, on September 12th, the very last episodes of the fourth season of the series are expected. But if you can’t wait and want to be the first to watch Emily in Paris 4, part 2 here’s what time the episodes will be released on Netflix.

What time does Emily in Paris 4, part 2 come out?

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 episodes arrive on Netflix at 9:00 AM on September 12, 2024.

The Emily in Paris Phenomenon, Explained

Emily in Paris 4, part 2: the plot

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s failed marriage, Emily is reeling: she has strong feelings for two different men, but now Gabriel is pregnant with his ex’s child, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At the agency, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau must deal with personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run out they are forced to cut corners. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together to achieve a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to jeopardise everything they’ve dreamed of. As old habits collide with new problems, Emily finds herself drawn to a potential new romance and a new city.

Emily in Paris 4, Part 2: The Ending Explained

Emily in Paris 4, Part 2: The Trailer