What time does It’s Our Fault come out? on Prime Video

We’re finally here: over two years after the release of the first film, eight after the publication of the book that started it all, and while the London remake has already begun, Is It Our Fault? is about to be released on Prime Video, the third and final film in the Culpables trilogy based on the novels by the Spanish writer Mercedes Ron.

But if you’ve run out of patience and want to see Is it our fault? as soon as possible, perhaps you might be interested in knowing precisely what time the final film in Noah and Nick’s story will be available for streaming. So here’s what you need to know.

What time does It’s Our Fault come out?

It’s Our Fault, directed by Domingo González, comes out on Prime Video on Thursday 16 October, precisely at 2 am Italian time. If you’re a night owl, you can finish seeing it before dawn.

The plot of Is It Our Fault?

Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for Noah and Nick’s long-awaited reunion, which occurs sometime after their breakup. Nick’s (Gabriel Guevara) inability to forgive Noah (Nicole Wallace) creates a seemingly insurmountable wall between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, who has just started her career, refuse to rekindle the flame that is still alive within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?

The trailer for È Colpa Nostra