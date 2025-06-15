What to see in Amsterdam: the Kattentkabinet, the museum dedicated entirely to cats

The Kattennkabinet in Amsterdam. Credit: Michiel1972, CC by 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Amsterdam It is a city of canals, entertainment, and very particular museums: if you do not plan to go and see the works of Vincent Van Gogh, Vermeer or Mondrian, you could opt for the unusual Kathentkabineta Museum completely dedicated to cats. Literally “Cabinet of cats”, the museum overlooking the Herengracht channel, in the prestigious golden curve, was founded by Bob Meijer In 1990 in memory of his beloved cat John Pierpont Morgan (from the name of the famous American banker).

But what can we find in a museum of cats only? To crowd the walls of this large exhibition space, which seems more a sumptuously furnished house than a normal museum, are Paintings of cats, sculptures, vintage photographs and posters; It is not uncommon to also find cats in flesh and blood, which run freely, much loved by visitors.

Must not surprise The link between art and cats: domestic felines have fascinated and inspired by the artists of all latitude and era, even of the highest level: and in fact works of art of art are hosted here Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Corneille, Sal Meijer, Théophile Steinlen and Jože Ciuha; There are also Egyptian artifacts, including mummies, and unique pieces of archeology. In one of the rooms of the palace that houses the museum, once the residence of a rich Dutch merchant, there is even a kind of “human gallery”, with photos of paparazzi portraying icons of music, art and literature posing together with their hairy muses: there are Salvador Dalídepicted with his ocelot, babou, Audrey Hepburnin the company of Orangey (moreover winner of a “Tiffany breakfast” award) e Andy Warhol with its 25 cats.