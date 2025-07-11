What to see, what to avoid and what to recover on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment is back with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend ranging from 11 to 13 July 2025.

The titles not to be missed

The German thriller “Brick” because it will glue you to the screen

A really interesting thriller movie from the original plot full of reflective ideas. The story of “Brick” is that of a group of people trapped in their homes by the appearance of a mysterious wall that blocks the exit. It is a magnetic and indestructible wall that will transform the houses of a building into real prisons. Will the protagonists be able to come out and understand what is hiding beyond the wall? To you find out.

BRICK’s review

The French Under A Dark Sun series because it is a thriller/soap that somehow works

If you like those thriller series that do not take too seriously where, in addition to the twists, killings and mysteries to be revealed there is a “soapy” side and even a little trash then under the dark sun is the series for you. It is a title of six episodes that despite different imperfections and scenes at times far -fetched, lets themselves be looked at and is perfect for those looking for a title that does not include too much psychological commitment. In addition, in the cast, there is the diva of French cinema Isabelle Adjani who with the only look is able to capture everyone’s attention.

Under a Dark Sun’s review

The titles to avoid

The romantic series “Too Much” because it is of the highest quality

Avoid the romantic series “Too Much” because it is one of those titles that cannot really enter the heart of the public. We are very far from romantic stories such as Emily in Paris, Bridgerton, Nobody Wants This and we are faced with a story with good premises but told very badly and with protagonists that more than being loved they get hated. Jessica is a New York who after breaking her boyfriend moved to London to work in the European headquarters of her company. Here he will know new people, new loves and will have to adapt to a new lifestyle. But will it really change?

The review of “Too Much”

Ziam to see only if you are passionate about zombies and martial arts

Ziam is a Thai Horror Film Horror that we only recommend to those who are passionate about zombies and Muay Thai but do not demand much more than some beautiful action scene much. In a world devastated by the scarcity of food, a tenacious fighter of Muay Thai faces a zombie epidemic within a hospital to save his girlfriend from the jaws of death.

The review of “Ziam”

The titles to be recovered

The Sandman 1 because he is a fantasy masterpiece and his series finale comes out next week

To be recovered absolutely to prepare for the exit of the grand finale of the standard on July 24 is the first season of the Fantasy The Sandman, one of the most beautiful series ever in Netflix. Report the ten wonderful episodes of this series because it is really worth it before going into his second and last chapter of which the first episodes have already come out. But the best has yet to come therefore a nice rewatch of the series before his ending is a must.

The review of The Sandman 1

The Sandman 2 Review – Part 1

The forbidden city of Gabriele Mainetti, if you made you run away in the cinema

He came out at the cinema on March 13 and has now finally arrived on Netlfix. If you lost “the forbidden city” by Gabriele Mainetti has come time to recover this film, now available in streaming. With Sabrina Ferilli and Luca Zingaretti, the forbidden city tells the story of a young woman of Chinese origins, Mei, who goes in search of the older sister, now become a prostitute in Rome. This research will bring it to the Chinese restaurant “The forbidden city”, where Marcello works, a young cook who manages the place together with his mother. This meeting will change his life forever.

The forbidden city, because seeing Gabriele Mainetti’s film now that it is on Netflix