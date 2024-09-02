What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the coming days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get passionate about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from September 2 to 8, 2024.

But let’s go into detail.

The Perfect Couple, the crime miniseries with Nicole Kidman (September 5)

One of the most anticipated releases of this September is undoubtedly the new miniseries The Perfect Couple starring Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning. It is a crime title that tells, in six episodes, the story of a body found on the beach and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. Amelia Sacks is about to marry the heir of one of the richest families in Nantucket. Her future mother-in-law is the famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, who does not hide her disapproval but spares no expense to organize what promises to be the most important wedding of the season. But when a body appears on the beach and some secrets are revealed, an investigation is set in motion that seems to have come out of the pages of one of the author’s books and, suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

The Perfect Couple: plot, cast, trailer

Rebel Ridge, a suspenseful thriller (September 6)

From the acclaimed screenwriter and director of Green Room, Blue Ruin And Hold The Dark, Rebel Ridge is a deeply human, fast-paced thriller that explores the concepts of corruption and morality in a setting of heart-pounding action and mounting suspense. The story? An ex-marine’s attempt to bail out his cousin turns into a violent standoff with the police chief of a small town where corruption reigns. Produced by Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge It also stars David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee and James Cromwell.