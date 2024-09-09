What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the coming days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get passionate about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from September 9 to 15, 2024.

But let’s go into detail.

Emily in Paris 4, part 2 (September 12)

Emily in Paris returns this week with the final episodes of its fourth season. What can we expect? After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s failed marriage, Emily is devastated: she has strong feelings for two different men, but now Gabriel is pregnant with his ex’s child, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At the agency, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau must deal with personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run out they are forced to cut corners. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together to achieve a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to jeopardize everything they’ve dreamed of. As old habits collide with new problems, Emily is drawn to a potential new romance and a new city.

Midnight in Istanbul 2 (September 12)

The second installment of the Turkish series Midnight in Istanbul is also coming. In 1995, Esra finds a photo of herself as a child taken in the 1940s and decides to go back in time to find out who her mother and family are. Despite Ahmet’s attempts to dissuade her from manipulating time, the two find themselves in 1941. While Esra immediately sets out to find her mother, Ahmet realizes that they have created a time rift. Things get even more complicated with the reappearance of Halit, who finds himself in 1941 after discovering time travel in search of his beloved Esra since 1919.

Uglies (September 13)

And if you love dystopian films, Netflix is ​​ready to launch a gem: a film that addresses the issue of cosmetic surgery at a young age. In a futuristic world that imposes cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally impatiently awaits her turn to join the rest of society. But when her friend runs away, to save her she embarks on a journey that turns everything she thought she wanted upside down.

