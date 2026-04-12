What to watch on Netflix this weekend: 3 old series to catch up on and a new one to discover

A new weekend arrives in April and here we are again faced with the usual dilemma: what to watch on Netflix this weekend? If you don’t know what to choose, we’ll give you some advice between old series to catch up on and new ones to discover.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The thriller “The Chestnut Man” (to be recovered)

It’s a 2021 series but it’s worth catching up on because its second season will be released in May. It is a very intriguing Danish crime thriller series that tells a story full of mysteries, twists and secrets to discover. In fact, there seems to be only one person behind a series of murders: a masked man.

The Chestnut Man: the review

The comedy “Running Point” (to be recovered)

Another title to catch up on this weekend is the comedy series starring Kate Hudson “Running Point”. A light, funny and very smooth story that sees at the center of the story the figure of Isla Gordon (Hudson), a woman who suddenly finds herself at the head of the family empire: one of the most famous basketball franchises in the United States. How will he fare?

Watch it now because its second season will be released on April 23rd.

Running Point: the review

The masterpiece “Beef – The clash” (to be recovered)

If you’ve never seen it, run for cover because “Beef – The Clash” is one of Netflix’s masterpieces of recent years. Its second chapter arrives on April 16th and, while waiting, it’s absolutely worth catching up on the first season because it’s a marvel. The topic covered? Repressed anger in interpersonal relationships.

Trust me because this series will amaze you from all points of view.

Beef: the review

Big Mistakes (to discover)

It’s a new comedy series released on Netflix on April 9th ​​and it’s the news of the week to be discovered, especially if you like funny crime stories that don’t take themselves too seriously. Get ready to laugh but also to be passionate about a story featuring two brothers who, involuntarily, find themselves involved in a criminal organization.

Behind the idea, the realization and also in the role of the protagonist is the Emmy winner, Dan Levy.

Big Mistakes: What to Expect