What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with streaming recommendations for the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming on this new weekend that goes from September 6 to 8, 2024.

Among the must-see titles are two thrillers: on the one hand the thriller miniseries with Nicole Kidman “The Perfect Couple” and on the other the suspenseful film “Rebel Ridge”. But let’s go into more detail.

The Perfect Couple, a refined thriller miniseries that will glue you to the screen

Nicole Kidman after the erotic film Babygirl presented at the Venice Film Festival also arrives on Netflix as the protagonist of the new thriller miniseries The Perfect Couple. It is a very refined series to watch all in one go with plot twists, narrative tension, suspense and a story that manages to keep you glued to the screen. A body is found on the beach and an investigation begins to find the killer. Amelia Sacks is about to marry the heir of one of the richest families in Nantucket. Her future mother-in-law is the well-known novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, who does not hide her disapproval but spares no expense to organize what promises to be the most important wedding of the season. But when a body appears on the beach and some secrets are revealed, an investigation is set in motion that seems to have come out of the pages of one of the author’s books and, suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

Rebel Ridge a thriller film between action, suspense and humanity

We’re keeping the thriller vibe going with the film Rebel Ridge, from the acclaimed writer and director of Green Room, Blue Ruin and Hold The Dark. This is a deeply human and fast-paced film that explores the concepts of corruption and morality in a setting of heart-pounding action and growing suspense. The story? An ex-marine’s attempt to bail out his cousin turns into a violent standoff with the police chief of a small town where corruption reigns.