What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with streaming recommendations for the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming on this new weekend that goes from September 13 to 15, 2024.

Must-see titles include the second part of the fourth season of Emily in Paris, the new dystopian film Uglies, inspired by the science fiction novel by Scott Westerfeld, and, finally, the action comedy about martial arts Black Belt Jeong-do.

Emily in Paris 4, part 2 because it’s always a very enjoyable series

Returning to Netflix almost a month after the release of the first five episodes, the fourth season of Emily in Paris with its grand finale. Lots of new features, from new all-Italian locations to new characters for a second part of the romantic series, full of surprises and electrifying. While old habits collide with new problems, Emily feels attracted by a potential new love story and a new city. Could it be time for Emily Cooper to change her life and leave Paris and Gabriel behind?

Uglies, if you fancy a dystopian film about cosmetic surgery

New to Netflix this week is the new dystopian film Uglies, based on the first book in Scott Westerfeld’s teen sci-fi series. In a futuristic world that requires cosmetic surgery at age 16, Tally eagerly awaits her turn to join the rest of society. But when her friend runs away, she embarks on a journey to save her that turns everything she thought she wanted upside down.

Jeong-do Black Belt, if you fancy some action and love martial arts

A mix of thriller, action and comedy, Black Belt Jeong-do is the new Netflix film that tells the story of Lee Jung-do, a young martial arts expert who begins a new job alongside prison officer Kim Sun-min, monitoring delinquents to fight and prevent crime. A must-see for all lovers of the genre and martial arts.