What we know about the cases of West Nile Virus in Italy: the map of the contagions and which mosquitoes transmit it

Male of Culex Pipiens. Credit: Volkmar Becher, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons



In recent days, in Fondi in the province of Latina, an 82 -year -old woman died due to the West Nile Disease or Western Nile feveran infectious viral disease in humans, transmitted by mosquito puncture genre Culexlike the Culex Pipiens Very widespread in Italy, which can prove to be fatal only in fragile subjects, being tendentially asymptomatic or with a light symptoms (nausea, vomiting, headache, muscle pain). At the moment, according to the periodic bulletin ofHigher Institute of Health (17 July 2025), others have been confirmed 5 cases In our country-1 in Piedmont, 1 in Emilia-Romagna, 2 in Lazio and 1 in Veneto-not related to each other as the disease is not transmitted from man to man, but is infected only with the puncture of these insects. It is not No alarmism necessaryas, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health in Rai News, the data on the epidemiological trend reported are in line with those of last year.

The map of the contagi in Italy: the data of the bulletin

There Nile fever (West Nile Disease) is part of the arbovirosisthat is infectious diseases transmitted by some insects to man. It is caused by a virus transmitted to man through the sting of infected mosquitoes, mainly of the genre Culexincluding the common mosquito (Culex Pipiens) Very widespread in Italy, where periodic outbreaks are recorded. The natural tank The virus are birds, while humans and other animals such as horses, dogs and cats are only occasional guests who can contract the virus through mosquito stings. It is important to underline that the West Nile virus (WNV), of the family of Flaviviridae Like the hepatitis C virus and the dense, It is not transmitted from person to person.

The first weekly bulletin On the surveillance of the West Nile Virus of 2025 the July 17, 2025 And it reports the data on human surveillance, horses, birds and mosquitoes in our country. As for the man they have been reported 5 cases of infection. Of these, 4 have manifested themselves as neuro-invasive form (Provinces of Novara-Piedmont, Modena-Emilia-Romagna and two in Latina in Lazio) and 1 as fever near Padua in Veneto.

Map of the detection of cases of West Nile Virus in Italy in July 2025 in vectors or animals (in yellow), in animals or humans (in red) and only in humans (in orange). Credit: ISS bulletin



There animal and entomological surveillanceby testing on mosquitoes and birds, he reported the circulation of the WNV in 15 provinces distributed in 6 regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Sardinia. Specifically, the virus was detected in the pool of mosquitoes in Sardinia, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont and in 2 birds in Sardinia. At the moment, it has not been detected in equids, wild birds or poultry farms. In the same period last year, the bulletin of the July 18, 2024 He reported a total of 6 human cases of West Nile Virus for Italy since the beginning of May (including 3 neuro-invasive, 2 asymptomatic and 1 imported), without recording any death.

How to recognize the mosquito that transmits the West Nile Virus

There Nile fever It is transmitted to man by the mosquito stings of the genre Culex, belonging to the Order of dittors and the family family Culicidae. Among the native and most common species in Italy capable of transmitting the virus we find the common mosquito – Culex Pipiens. These specimens are distinguished from the best known tiger mosquito (Aedes Albopictus) for three characteristics: the brown and uniform coloring, the absence of the typical white streaks and the more small dimensions, between 5 and 7 mm.

On the left a common mosquito (Culex Pipiens), on the right a tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus).



Culex Pipiens, Originally from Africa, Asia and Europe, it is active above all in the evening and night hours both in closed and open places and, as for the other species of mosquitoes, only the females.

Most people who contract the virus (about 80%) are asymptomatic and does not present symptoms, while about the 20% develop Mild and flu-like symptomssuch as fever, headache, nausea and skin rates, which usually last a few days. Less than1% cases become serious, manifesting series neurological complications With high fever, disorientation, tremors, convulsions and, in rarer cases (about 1 out of 1000), it can lead to lethal brain.

What to do to prevent Nile fever contagion

For the West Nile Disease there is no vaccine and in Italy, where the first outbreak dates back to summer 1998, surveillance is regulated by National Arbovirosis Plan (PNA) 2020-2025. This plan adopts a Integrated and multidisciplinary approachby combining human, veterinary and entomological surveillance for all diseases from Arbovirus, both native and imported.

The Higher Institute of Health recommends using mosquito nets, repellent spray, Empty the stagnant water in the vessels and in the sites for animals, Keep the pools clean And Wear long trousers in the areas where there is the possibility of contagion.