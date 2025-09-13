What we need to expect from Tiziano Ferro’s return





Surprise: a week after the exit, Broken heartthe piece of the return of Tiziano Ferro, is the most transmitted by the radio. If you take off Feeling (2024) with Elodie, it was since 2022 that it did not happen, with The splendid life. It will be seen – has yet to mount the tide of the individual autumn – if it is a straw fire, as in the case of precisely The splendid lifeor if it will be a rebirth. Iron plans to that: In recent months he has made Tabula Rasa, a new record label, Sugar, and new manager, Paola Zukarthe same as Marracash, Madame and Fabri Fibra. We need a turning point, because – we do not turn around – in the last decade his career has been unable: he admitted it to alternating current himself, in the face of a past of glory – and which still beats cash, because the classics pull and live fills the stadiums – in this We could return (2016), however lower than that of the golden age.

All iron problems

Just some title: Black evenings, I’ll take a photo of you, Xono, I don’t know how to explain it, At my age, Backwards, And I was very happy, The biggest gift. All large pieces of iron date back to the first four albums, from 2001 to 2009, then little or nothing. It is difficult, of course, to say what the factors were behind this drop: in an absolute sense, the impression is that the inspiration – the notorious “magical touch” – is over; In addition, there is a more unbalanced relationship between music and personal problems, with the first that, until 2009, catalyzed everything, while now Iron began to tell their difficulties – weight, alcoholism, but also divorce – with books, documentaries and anything else, leaving the songs a more generic and less felt aspect. And it was there, when his pieces stopped being so “heart” singers, so intense, that the flame has passed away.

For heaven’s sake, we said, the repertoire is there. The problem is another: that Iron was born in 1980, and if it is true that it happens to many to give up the grip sooner or later, here, it happened too early, even at forty years old. On the one hand, this precluded the new generations. On the other, the more or less truthful idea that as an author is “finished” does not make him honor and in part, he risks ruining as well as good sown so far, and it is so much. It is necessary to relaunch yourself, but not all the choices, here too, have shone: Feelingwith Elodie, on the radio level it was a great success, but she reduced it to the sparring partner of a pop star, she really, yes, in the middle of the launch, moreover in a hit anyone; There and then he worked, but he added nothing – nor a perceived turning point, neither a rebirth, nor a return to the origins – to the image that the public already had of iron. Once the piece stopped turning, you returned to the starting box.

Where it can arrive in 2026

All clues suggest that Broken heart – two and a half minutes without infamy and without praise, in which it says that this is the “saddest song I wrote”, even if it would not be said – is a sort of pop mixed with the R&B to be served as an appetizer in view of the next Sanremo Festival, where his participation in the race is very probable. It seems to be presented with Madame, but also there the operation, in case, should be managed carefully: Iron would need a move that makes it at least “protagonist”, even more than Madame, but above all it cannot-and it was the greatest error that has made so far-to chase the new generations by playing at their championship, whether urban, ultra-pop or that ricker, customs cleared to the time of Xonobut who then made many steps forward.

The revolution of trap and indie, the change of tastes that took place in the fateful 2016, was hard to digest for those like him, and not surprisingly his decline, even in terms of consent, began at that time. But not everything is lost, indeed. 2025 sanctioned the return of the most melodic pop and to be sung, with the various Achille Lauro, Olly, Tananai, plus the explosion, among the very young, of “old” glories like Giorgia And Cesare Cremonini himself, iron peer but much more active and centered, today as today, on a creative level. That’s where you have to look.

Curiosity: at the time of the debut with Relative red (2001), Ferro had also in the pipeline I don’t know how to explain itwhich would then end in the next 111 (2003); Mara Maionchi, then his manager, invited him to keep it aside, because if the first album had gone badly the card would have played in Sanremo, convinced that he had excellent chance to win it. The rest is history: there would be no need, and the Ariston Iron would never go. Before now. Now, yes, it would be needed: however, another one would need I don’t know how to explain itone of those instant classics, evergreen, Ballatone who demonstrate that Iron has not lost touch. To him respond.