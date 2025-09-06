What will change in Serie A with the VAR "explained" (no, will not simplify things)

Culture

What will change in Serie A with the VAR "explained" (no, will not simplify things)

What will change in Serie A with the var “explained” (no, will not simplify things)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Inside the National Autodrome of Monza where 370 km/h in the F1 GP are touched: the circuit records
What will change in Serie A with the VAR "explained" (no, will not simplify things)
Frankenstein’s monster is inspired by the experiments of the Italian scientist Giovanni Aldini: the story