What will change on it-wallets with the experimentation approved by the Privacy Guarantor for the new documents

THE’It-wallet It represents one of the most ambitious pieces of the digitization path of the Italian public administration. It was thought of as a sort of electronic walletintegrated inapp Icapable of guarding official documents and official certifications in digital format to be exhibited if necessary, with the promise to make access to public and private services easier and at the same time increase the protection of personal data. To date, however, the system does not make it possible to freely load any document (the only ones available are driving license, health card and European disability paper). Why is it not yet possible to add other documents? These limitations are linked to a combination of factors, including technical and regulatory aspects, which must be resolved before the transition to a generalized use for all citizens. Regarding the question, the Privacy Guarantor gave favorable opinion on the start of a New phase of experimentation by the Department for digital transformationaimed at expanding the set of documents available in the app, which in the future (based on the outcome they will have the tests) should include theISEEi qualificationsthe electoral card and the certificate of residence.

Experimentation to enhance it-wallets

There Experimentation to enhance it-wallets which has recently had the approval of the Privacy Guarantor has the primary objective of ensuring that the processing of citizens’ data is fully conforming to the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). The Privacy Guarantor has in fact given the green light to two schemes of decree of the Prime Minister, but at the same time he asked for very precise guarantees: it is necessary to clearly define the roles of the subjects who manage information e prevent any use of data not strictly necessary. It is therefore a process that requires accurate checks and assessments, not only to protect confidentiality, but also to ensure citizens’ trust in a system that will be adopted throughout Europe with the so -called Eudi Walletwhose entry into force is set for the 2026.

Basically, we still don’t have the opportunity to add all our documents on the app (including theISEEi qualificationsthe electoral card and the certificate of residence) because the platform is facing two parallel challenges: on the one hand theTechnical integration with national databaseson the other the construction of a solid regulatory and organizational frameworkcapable of guaranteeing security and respect for fundamental rights. This is because IT-Wallet was born with the aim of being much more than a simple “digitized documents collector”. Its main function is to facilitate the interaction between citizens, businesses and public administration, creating a safe and interoperable environment: the documents kept in a system can thus be recognized and used also by other platforms, without having to reproduce them several times. This is the meaning of integration with the future European digital portfolio, which from 2026 will allow you to enroll in competitions, access calls or travel within the Union by showing directly the digital credentials.

Particularly, on the safety frontthe Privacy Guarantor has placed precise conditions and an impact assessment on data protection will be made, aimed at analyzing the risks connected to the digital management of personal information. In addition, the Authority must also be consulted on future regulations that governing the methods of registration to the portfolio and the introduction of the so -called “remunerative services”, that is, additional features offered by private companies for a fee. Only when these steps are completed can you talk about a fully operational system.

As stated in an official note published on 10 September last “The Guarantor (…) asked the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for a report at the end of the experimentation period, that, in particular, any critical issues detected and the measures identified to remedy it».

The news on how to access the IT WALLET digital portfolio

Another aspect that directly affects users relating to Methods of access to it-wallet. At the moment you can only enter through SPID or CIE, but Europe asks for more solid mechanisms, which also include theuse of physical supports (as smart card or cryptographic token), devices that can provide greater protections and protect digital identity from possible abuse. This requirement connects to the need to harmonize the Italian infrastructure with the European one, which will have to work uniformly in all Member States.