What you need to know about the Israeli Flotilla tanging directed to Gaza and what will happen to activists

The boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla were affected by the Israeli Navy while they were in international watersabout 70 nautical miles from the coast, traveling to the Gaza Strip. According to what is reported by the Israeli military forces, from 19:25 yesterday (Italian time, 20:25 local) were stopped approximately 40 of the 47 Flotilla boats: the tracker following the humanitarian expedition reports only two ships still on the go, the Fair Lady and the Marinettewhile the contacts were lost with Mikeno.

The activists will be arrested and conducted in a center in the port of Ashdod, where they can choose between two alternatives: to accept immediate voluntary expulsion, “which will take place in the fastest possible times”, or refuse immediate expulsion and accept a detention in prison waiting for forced repatriationwhich should arrive within 48/72 hours.

It should be remembered that, according to international law and the Montego Bay convention from 1982the territorial waters of a state extend up to 12 nautical miles (about 22 km) from the basic line of the coast: beyond this threshold, no state has the legitimacy of blocking access, navigation or exploitation of resources by other boats, especially if civil and unarmed, as in this case.

When the bombing of the Global Sumud Flotilla began by Israel and how it went

The flotilla has been affected around the 19:25 (20:25 local) of 1 October by Israeli military ships unless 70 miles from Gaza. According to the latest tracker detection, only 2 ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla are still in navigation, headed towards Gaza: the Fair Lady and the Marinette. With Mikeno, however, contacts were lost. According to the forces of the Shayetet 13 special unit of the Israeli Navy, approximately were affected 40 of the 47 boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Other fiveon the other hand, would be stuck At sea due to technical problems, which according to Israeli sources would be “independent of military actions”.

Path of the boats that make up the Global Sumud Flotilla. The strip of Gaza is highlighted at the bottom right. The ball closest to the Striscia is the Mikeno ship, with which, however, communications have been lost. Credit: Global Sumud Flotilla



At the moment there are at least 22 Italians, among which there are MEP of the M5S, AVS and the Democratic Party, but also journalists such as Saverio Tommasi. Among the arrested activists there is also Greta Thunbergalready the protagonist of shipments of the Flotilla in the past. According to the reconstructions, the captured activists would not have opposed any resistance to the tanning in agreement with the peaceful and nonviolent spirit of the humanitarian mission declared by the organization of the Flotilla itself.

It is always good to remember that, according to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) of 1982, also known as Montego Bay convention, territorial waters extend up to 12 nautical miles From the basic line of the coast (about 22 km): up to this threshold, the sea is considered a territory of the State which, as sovereign, has exclusive control on access, navigation and exploitation of resources. Besides this border, however, Israel has no legitimate right to stop or block other ships, especially if they are civil, unarmed and traveling ships for humanitarian purposes, as in this case.

So far, however, there would have been no episodes of violence against activists: probably, the bordering operations are lasting several hours Also to avoid accidents, which could put Israel in a complicated position being foreign citizens, mostly European. To consider, then, there is also the amount of boats that composes the flotilla, 47 In total, with more than 200 activists on board.

What could happen now to the activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla and the Italians involved

To stop the Global Sumud Flotilla had already been made public to stop: the goal is to intercept the boats through the units of the Shayetet 13, Block activists, gather them on large military ships and lead them to the port of Ashdod, where they will be interrogated and deported.

As also reported on the website of Italian Foreign Ministryactivists now have two alternatives available: the first is to accept immediate voluntary expulsion, “which will take place in the fastest possible times”; The second is to refuse immediate expulsion, accepting a detention in prison pending forced repatriation: “In this case, partnership members will have to wait for the judicial authority rejection measure, the pronouncement of which generally comes after 48-72 hours”.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has announced that the Italians involved will still have to wait 2/3 days as the Jewish festival of Yom Kippur (which falls between 1 and 2 October), during which no practice will be defrosted: according to the words of the minister, our compatriots “will wait in a center, probably in the port of Ashdod”. Farnesina, however, is in constant contact with Tel Aviv to provide assistance to Italian citizens.

Reactions in Italy and internationally

The bordering of the Global Sumud Flotilla immediately generated international reactions: in Italy processions were organized and Lightning mobilizations in 35 citieswith the main Italian railway stations (Milan, Naples, Bologna) blocked by activists. In Rome, however, more than 10,000 people gathered in front of Palazzo Chigi to protest, while the port of Genoa was blocked by port workers as a sign of protest. In Bologna, a procession from Piazza Maggiore started, while clashes were recorded between the police and the activists who tried to block the station. For tomorrow, Friday 3 October, CGIL and USB have launched a new general strike in favor of Gaza and support the Flotilla, on the basis of that already happened on September 22nd.

As for the rest of the world, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed full solidarity towards Flotilla, while the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaeidefined the intervention of Israel as “a clear violation of international principles” and “an act of terrorism”.