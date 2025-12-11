What’s in the Box?: the new game show with Neil Patrick Harris, how it works and when it comes out

Netflix inaugurates a new chapter in its universe dedicated to game shows by bringing together two pop obsessions of recent years: the mystery of blind boxes and the adrenaline of unboxings. The result responds to the title of “What’s in the Box?”, a television game full of surprises, twists and, obviously, coveted prizes. And to guide the contestants (and us viewers) through this golden labyrinth of puzzles and strategies, comes a master of the show: Neil Patrick Harris.

Presenter Neil Patrick Harris and the spirit of the game

Who better than Neil Patrick Harris to orchestrate a challenge of suspense, twists and sharp irony? The actor, known to the global public for being Barney Stinson in “How I Met Your Mother”, is already used to marking television times and playing with the unpredictable, and certainly gives the new Netflix production energy but also the glamor of a showman, the pace of an experienced presenter and, perhaps, a pinch of mischief.

How the game show works

The dynamics of “What’s in the Box?” they deserve a separate chapter and we try, in this space, to summarize the salient points of the competition. 13 giant golden boxes await the start of the challenge with prizes described as “extraordinary” and “life-changing” inside. Eight pairs of contestants face off in rounds of very quick quizzes: answering well means earning the privilege of opening a box. Once opened, however, the real game begins and the prize must be defended, because opponents can try to steal it in subsequent rounds.

The mechanism therefore requires knowledge, intuition and (a lot of) cunning. Alliances can be born and fall in an instant, twists and turns follow one another and each episode pushes the competitors to a mix of strategy, resistance and psychology. And then there is the most awaited moment, namely the Super Box, the last box, a single revelation reserved for the couple who will reach the final with the greatest number of prizes still in hand. Inside there is a mega prize worth over 250,000 dollars.

When does it come out and how many episodes are there

“What’s in the Box?” debuts on Netflix on December 17, 2025, with a first season consisting of six episodes of approximately 45 minutes each. All available in bulk, ready for holiday binge-watching.