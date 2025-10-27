WhatsApp and Messenger will warn you if you risk a scam: what the new anti-spam functions predict

Half has decided to strengthen the security of its messaging services with a series of new functions that aim to protect users from online scams, which are increasingly sophisticated and difficult to recognize. The innovations particularly involve the apps of Facebook Messenger And WhatsAppand are based on an approach that leverages the potential of artificial intelligence, real-time alerts and biometric authentication tools. In this case, on Messenger Meta is testing a system that thanks to AI it automatically identifies suspicious messages coming from unknown contacts proactively helping the user to block and report scam attempts, as WhatsApp introduces security warnings that they warn against potentially risky behaviors like sharing your screen with strangers. Added to these measures is also the use of “passkey”i.e. digital access keys that replace traditional passwords with fingerprint or facial recognition authentication. All these security measures aim to reduce users’ exposure to fraud attempts and improve digital awareness, without compromising the ease of use of the platforms themselves.

The new anti-scam functions of Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp

Messenger introduces a new level of defense based on artificial intelligence capable of recognizing anomalous behavior and linguistic patterns typical of scams. When a message arrives from an unknown contact, the system analyzes it and, if it identifies signs of fraud, shows a warning directly on the chat screen. Users can then decide whether to block or report the sender. This system, active by default, can however be deactivated from the privacy and security settings of your account. A relevant feature is the possibility of send the latest messages received for automated review: a way to improve the effectiveness of the algorithm, which can thus learn the new scam schemes in circulation.

On WhatsAppattention is focused above all on risky behaviors that must be stopped promptly. Just to say, if a user agrees to screen sharing during a video call with a contact not in the address book, the app displays a warning that scammers can use this technique to steal sensitive informationsuch as bank codes or temporary passwords. In parallel, the platform introduced “security context cards” for groups: these are small information panels that show details such as the date the group was created, the number of members and other useful information. These tools help us better understand who is inviting or contacting us, reducing the likelihood of falling for scam attempts.

Meta also introduced the passkey – digital keys that replace traditional passwords – for make access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp more secure. In fact, these allow you to log in via biometric authenticationfor example fingerprint or facial recognition, thus greatly increasing protection against unauthorized access.

8 million fraudulent profiles eliminated on Meta in the first months of 2025

The introduction of these additional protection systems by Meta is “justified” by the ever-increasing spread of scam attempts. Suffice it to say that, only in the first months of 2025, Meta closed nearly 8 million fraudulent Facebook and Instagram profiles linked to scam networks active in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Many of these accounts were linked to organizations that exploited dating apps, cryptocurrencies or fake customer support services to extort money or information. To these are added further 21,000 pages and accounts posing as official support centersa common tactic where criminals intercept user complaints and direct them to fraudulent forms or sites.