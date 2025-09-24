WhatsApp Down, hundreds of reports for problems by sending messages: the problem is returning

Hundreds of Italian users are encountering difficulties in the use of WhatsApp Today, Wednesday 24 September: according to what reported on the DowndeTector portal, which collects feedback by users, the 74% fails to Send messageswhile 18% cannot access the app.

The first disservices were reported starting at 14:00, but they suffered strong growth in the last hour, reaching the peak of 390 at 16:32. At the moment, however, the problem seems to be re -enteringsince reports they are falling: users, however, have not reported problems with the other social platforms owned by Halfsuch as Messenger, Instagram and Facebook.

The increase in reports on WhatsApp disservices in the last few hours. Credit: downdetector



The major reports come from Main Italian citiesfrom Rome to Milan, up to Naples and Palermo, as visible also on the map below.

The map of WhatsApp disservices reported in Italy. Credit: downdetector



At the moment it is not clear whether the problem is also extended to other parts of the world: on Xhowever, some foreign users have reported difficulty in accede to the messaging app and sending messages. By HalfMark Zuckerberg’s company owner of WhatsApp (as well as Instagram and Facebook) has not yet arrived No official confirmation.