Whatsapp is testing the “Quiz” function in channels on Android: how it will work and who can use it

WhatsApp apparently he is thinking of strengthening the section dedicated to channels with one innovation destined to change the way in which users interact with content: the function “Quiz”. This is a new option being tested on the beta version for Android (in the update 2.25.24.30), designed to allow WhatsApp channel administrators to create interactive questions that followers can answer directly from the channel. The portal discovered the function WABetaInfowhich specializes in identifying new features in WhatsApp tests. Despite having a similar interface, unlike traditional surveys – which collect opinions or preferences – quizzes will have only one correct answer and they will offer immediate feedback, allowing you to immediately check whether the choice made is right or wrong. With this innovation, WhatsApp introduces a system that combines the information format of the channels with the playful and participatory dimension typical of quizzes.

How quizzes on WhatsApp channels will work

Let’s go into more detail and see how quizzes on WhatsApp channels will work. Administrators will be able to create quizzes by selecting the new option Quiz available in the menu that appears by pressing the symbol paperclipthen adding the request in the appropriate text field, the possible ones response options and marking the correct one with a check mark, the correct one with a simple check mark. Once published, anyone will be able to take part in the quiz (even those who are not subscribed to the channel) and view the result of their answer in real time.

An interesting aspect related to the interface designed for the new function concerns the fact that participants cannot see how many users have selected a certain answer option, which is useful to prevent quiz participants from being influenced by other people’s answers. Furthermore, the immediate feedback after each answer stimulates curiosity and learning, two factors that make quizzes a potentially useful tool even in educational or informational contexts. You can therefore imagine scenarios in which a channel dedicated to science, culture or technology offers quizzes to test understanding of a topic just covered, or a brand uses the function to offer mini-games and symbolic prizes to its followers.

How quizzes on WhatsApp channels work. Credit: WABetaInfo.



Furthermore, for administrators of WhatsApp channels, the function could become a real analysis tool: by observing the followers’ responses, it will be possible to understand whatwhich topics generate the most interest or where the public exhibits information gaps. As a result, future content can be tailored more targeted and specific to your audience. On the user side, however, the quizzes add a level of participation that transforms passive reading of updates into aninteractive and in some ways competitive experience.

When will the “Quiz” function be available

At the moment, the “Quiz” function is still under development and is only available to some users using the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (update 2.25.30.5downloadable from Google Play Store). An official date for the global release has not yet been announced, but the implementation of the new feature could arrive within a few months. In this regard, the portal WABetaInfo he clarified: