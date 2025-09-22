WhatsApp Testa on iPhone The new “Reminder” function for messages: how to use it

The new function “Memorandum” Of WhatsApp also reaches iPhone. After the first tests on Android, the messaging app decided to Extend the novelty to iOS users alsowith the aim of making it easier not to forget relevant content exchanged in personal or group chats. In practice, when the function will reach the stable version of WhatsApp, we will all have the opportunity to set up a notification that will remember a specific message at a later timeavoiding that important information are lost in the continuous flow of conversations. Unlike external solutions or apps dedicated to reminder, this option will be integrated directly into WhatsApp. The function is based on the local processing of data, i.e. on the processing of information directly on the device, without being shared with WhatsApp servers: a relevant detail because it guarantees the highest level of confidentiality.

How to activate WhatsApp reminder on iPhone

When a reminder is active on WhatsApp, you will notice it from the presence of a small Campanella next to the messageas well as from the reception of a complete notification of the text and any multimedia content connected to the chat in question. Once notified, the reminder is automatically canceled, leaving the interface “clean” and without distractions.

The experimentation of the reminder had started in recent weeks with the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, marked by the number 2.25.21.14. In that update it had been noticed that users could mark a single message with a timing notice. The system works as a sort of “digital agendin” integrated into WhatsApp: instead of saving the text elsewhere and risking forgetting it, it is linked directly to the original message. In this way, when the moment scheduled by the user arrives, a notification appears that recalls not only the words but also any photos, documents or shared links. According to what has been stated by Wabetainfoa portal that finds and makes the functions arriving on WhatsApp preview, the function is already available for some users who on their iPhones have the version 25.25.74 by WhatsApp distributed on the App Store.

One aspect that makes WhatsApp reminder system particularly interesting is the completely local management (i.e. on the device) of the information. This means that you can use reminders as a personal organization tool without worrying about privacy. The message remains accessible only to you, and nobody can know if you have chosen to set up a reminder.

To activate the function (as long as it is available on your WhatsApp account), simply perform a prolonged tap on the message that you want to tie to a reminder, select the option Remind it and select one of the options available between 2 hours, 8 hours, 24 hours or Personalization.

How to set up WhatsApp messages on iPhone. Credit: Wabetainfo.



When WhatsApp reminder for everyone is usable

The distribution of the new function is not yet global. At the moment it is Available for some users who have updated WhatsApp on iOS to the latest versionbut it is likely that in the following weeks it will be made accessible to an increasing number of people. As often happens with the updates of the app, the release is gradual: this allows you to monitor the functioning of the novelty and correct the shot if there are any problems and various bugs before a wider diffusion.