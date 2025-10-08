WhatsApp Testa the username instead of the phone number: how it works and how it can be booked

On WhatsApp Telephone numbers could be replaced by a username: with the beta version 2.25.28.12 For Android, the Meta messaging app is in fact testing one Booking function of the usernameso as to allow users to reserve their nickname until available. According to the information portal Wabetainfo, The complete launch of the username will still be gradualallowing the company to monitor performance and solve potential problems.

The new option will be available in section «Profile»: It must be said, however, that these are beta versions, i.e. versions of the app initially issued only to some groups of users to test them before the definitive introduction of the new function. The goal, however, is to guarantee greater protection of user privacy, which may no longer have to share their phone number.

How the name of names on WhatsApp works

According to the Wabetainfo portal, the user’s booking function is under an active development phase (Active Development) for the Beta version of Android. Travelers who already own it can start choosing and booking their nickname in advance, before the function is released to everyone through the official launch: each person will therefore be associated with a specific and univocal username, avoiding duplication and ensuring greater privacy protection, given that users will no longer have to share their telephone number to get in touch with others.

The tests, however, will also gradually extend to non Android users, so that they can guarantee greater fairness and prevent the first users from blocking the most popular username. After the introduction of the reservation system, therefore, the nicknames they will become an integral part of the WhatsApp profiles.

There is still no news about when the release of the new function will take place in the stable version of WhatsApp (the one that the majority of us use) and if the phone number will completely disappear from the messaging app. As reported by the photo below, the new option will be available in the “Profile».

The screen of the Beta version of WhatsApp with the new function. Credit: Wabetainfo.



What would change for users with the username instead of the phone number

But, in practice, what could change with this new function? The impact is certainly linked to the Privacy protection: To get in touch with other WhatsApp users, in fact, your username (univocal) could be enough, without it is necessary to share your phone number.

At the same time, this novelty will make the Management of their contactsreducing the risk of scams, spams or false phone numbers. In other words, communication on WhatsApp should become safer, as well as personalized.

In this way, the messenger app of Meta, which has over 2 billion of monthly active users, aligns with the one already done in the past by Signal And Telegramwho have even introduced auction systems to buy or sell the most popular nicknames.