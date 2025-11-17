WhatsApp tests new tools for chat cleaning and space management: how they work

WhatsApp is introducing new tools that will allow users to manage the space occupied by chats more easily among other things to free up memory. With the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, marked with the number of version 2.25.34.5conversation cleaning becomes much more precise than what is currently feasible in the stable version of the app. Thanks to the new functions, discovered by the portal WABetaInfoit is possible to decide what to delete and what to keep, keeping photos and videos but not just text messages (or vice versa). Before confirming the deletion of the items present in the chat, it is also possible to know how much space should be freed by proceeding with the operation, so as to be able to better evaluate what to do.

One of the most interesting innovations concerns the management of multimedia files directly from the chat information screen: there is no longer any need to go to the general space management menu. Here the contents are sorted by size, from heaviest to lightest, making it quite easy to identify what is taking up the most memory. And for those who usually mark messages as favourites, WhatsApp will ask the user whether they want to keep them or not, to prevent them from being accidentally deleted during cleaning operations. At the moment these new features can only be used by some beta testers: they will be rolled out to all users gradually as soon as the tests are completed.

The new WhatsApp cleaning tools have a very simple and intuitive operation, putting the user in a position to decide exactly what to delete from a specific chatsingle or group. The new panel allows you to act on specific categories of content: videos, GIFs, images, stickers, documents and voice messages. The user can examine each group and choose what to delete, which is very useful for example in group chats where stickers and voice messages accumulate very easily. In this way it is possible to keep only what is needed by surgically eliminating the useless elements that have accumulated over time.

Another interesting aspect, with the new WhatsApp interface, shows in real time how much space will be freed depending on the choices the user decides to make when cleaning the chats: useful information for planning an effective cleaning, acting on the elements that actually recover precious space.

Thanks to these, the procedure by which to lighten the burden of chats becomes clearer and more controllable: a window appears at the bottom asking the user if he also wishes to delete the messages marked with a star, i.e. those that are saved as important.

WhatsApp is also repositioning some options to make them more easily found. The option to delete the chat is not only available in the menu that can be called up with a tap on the three dots: it is now also found in the conversation information screen. This makes the experience more homogeneous between Android and iPhone, where the function was already visible in that same position.

The new tools to free up space on WhatsApp. Credit: WABetaInfo.



Regarding the availability of new WhatsApp cleaning toolsat the time of writing these are available in the beta for Android which bears the number of version 2.25.34.5and will be extended to everyone only after the final stability tests. At the moment it is not known when the update will reach everyone, but when it happens, space management on WhatsApp will be much easier to manage.