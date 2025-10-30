When a girl dies alone and the world doesn't notice

Culture

When a girl dies alone and the world doesn’t notice

When a young woman dies alone and the world doesn’t notice

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
What is a musty smell from a chemical point of view and how to eliminate it in your home
When a girl dies alone and the world doesn’t notice
The most successful Halloween prank ever? The War of the Worlds on the radio by Orson Welles which “scared” the USA